Paige Spiranac Earns Big Honor From 'Maxim'

Paige Spiranac just earned a huge honor from Maxim. It was announced this week that the 29-year-old former golf professional and social media personality was named Maxim's World's Sexiest Woman. She is on the cover of Maxim's Hot 100 issue, and Spiranac reacted to the news on social media.

"I am so honored by being named the sexiest woman alive by [Maxim] this year!" Spiranac wrote. "When I got the I kept asking them, 'are you sure?' because I was truly in disbelief. To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin. I've always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I'm so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me."

Spiranac is one of the most popular golf personalities in the world as she has over 10 million followers across all social channels. Her photos and videos have gained a lot of attention, but everything started in 2015 when she earned a win at the 100th Colorado Women's Golf Association Match Play Championship.

"Later we find out from all the texts about Dan Regester, a writer at Total Frat Move. He found me on Instagram and wrote a love letter to me and it went viral," Spiranac told Maxim of an article on the site that singled out her swing, her looks and her game. "That's what started my entire career. I went from having 500 followers to having 100,000 followers overnight. My life completely changed in the blink of an eye."

But with the positive attention Spiranac received, there was the backlash to come with it. "People say you're promoting women to show off their assets or to wear less to get more engagement online. My message is wear what you want to wear," Spiranac explained. "I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you 'cause you like to show cleavage. My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing. When I began wearing leggings it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings."