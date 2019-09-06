Packers, Bears Hot-Mic Reveals NSFW Sentence That Has Fans Firing up the Comments Section

The NFL‘s 100th season kicked off on Thursday night with the Green Bay Packers facing the Chicago Bears. And while the game, was considered a little boring by most fans and experts with the Packers winning 10-3, there was one moment during the game that is catching a lot of attention.

Late in the second quarter, a hot mic on the NBC broadcast picked up a man saying something that you don’t hear every day. As the Bears punted to the Packers, the man said, “I’ve never had my butt fingered.” Afterwards, you can hear play-by-play announcer Al Michaels laughing as soon as he heard it.

Of course, that was going to be posted all over Twitter and the fans fired up the comments section. One man said, “Who hasn’t? And if you haven’t, what’s the holdup?” Another man referred to Kayne West by saying, “Kanye isn’t on the sideline.”

Al Michaels has clearly had his butt fingered pic.twitter.com/ZixXoPOg7S — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 6, 2019

Most of the fans either wrote “LOL” or used laughing emojis to react to sentence, while some used gifs to describe their shock or enjoyment. As for who said the comment, Deadspin reported two players on the sideline were having a conversation and that’s when it happened. That has not been confirmed.

This is just one of the many interesting things that have happened in this rivalry. The Packers and Bears have faced each other 199 times with the first meeting dating back to 1921. And when you talk about a rivalry, this is good a rivalry as you will find in any sport because the Packers have the overall lead by three games (97-94-6). The Packers and Bears met in the playoffs only twice and both teams each earned a victory. And what’s interesting about both games is they winner went on to play in the championship game and they ending up winning that contest as well.

“With fans at the center, NFL100 will be a big family reunion for all those across the country, and around the world, whose lives have been enriched by the sport of football,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a press release earlier this year. “Over nearly 100 years, the NFL and the game of football have continued to evolve and grow. NFL100 is a chance to celebrate how far we’ve come and look ahead to the next 100 years.”

Fans will remember the first game of the league’s 100th season. But unfortunately, one the things that will stand out in the game is a very NSFW hot-mic comment.