Packers Fans Awarded Season Tickets After Being on Waiting List for 50 Years

✖

Some Green Bay Packers fans just received great news. As the team gets ready for the 2022 season, the Packers informed some fans that they are off the season ticket waiting list. According to the Green Bay Press-Gazette, one fan named Cory Vogel now has season tickets after being on the waiting list for 50 years.

"I was pretty excited. It was a long time in waiting," he said to the Green Bay Press-Gazette. "My parents had seats in the same section." The Packers have a waiting list of 140,000 for Lambeau Field which seats 81,441. More than 99% of the Packers' 38,000 season ticket holders renew their seats every year, which leads to 70-100 new ticket buyers.

But the turnover for this year is larger because the Packers reclaimed extra tickets from a handful of season ticket holders who the team said had a large number of tickets that were being used for commercial purposes. Aaron Popkey, the director of public relations for the Packers, said more than 100 additional names will come off the waiting list.

"The team made the determination to not renew a selection of tickets of a handful of ticketholders who held a significant number of tickets that were primarily being resold on a regular basis above face value," Popkey said. "Packers season tickets are intended to be used by the ticketholder, including family and others, to attend the game. The tickets identified and not renewed were simply being resold for a profit. It was a pattern that existed for years." The Green Bay Press-Gazette said another fan, Michelle Hensel waited 47 years to get season tickets. The 49-year-old was placed on the waiting list by her parents when she was 2.

One of the biggest reasons the Packers have a long waiting list is the history of the franchise. The team began playing in 1919 which is one before the NFL began. The Packers have won more NFL championships than any other team in league history Along with the four Super Bowls, Green Bay won nine NFL titles before the Super Bowl era. They are also the only team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships (1965, 1966, 1967).