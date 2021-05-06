Packers Reportedly Start Looking for Quarterbacks Amid Aaron Rodgers Drama

✖

While the Green Bay Packers are trying to fix the broken relationship with Aaron Rodgers, they are also looking to add another quarterback or two before the season begins. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Green Bay has started exploring more quarterbacks they can to their roster for OTAs and training camp. This was likely going to be done regardless of what's going on with Rodgers since Jordan Love is the only other quarterback on the roster.

But with the Packers being uncertain about Rodgers' future with the team, they are looking at veteran signal-callers. The best move for the Packers would be to make a trade since the free-agent market for quarterbacks is not very strong. Some of the top free-agent quarterbacks are Brian Hoyer, Matt Barkley, Robert Griffin III, and Blake Bortles.

The issues with Rodgers and the Packers came to light when it was reported that Rodgers was informing people in the organization that he wasn't going to return. The reason for that is general manager Brian Gutekunst, who is the one responsible for trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Love. Packers president Mark Murphy said the ordeal has been going on for a few months, and he, Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur have talked to him personally.

"This is an issue that we have been working on for several months," Murphy wrote in a letter to fans. "Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron. We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us."

The Love pick didn't sit well with Rodgers because he wasn't informed by the move. However, there have been other things Gutekunst has done that have angered the three-time MVP. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers was not happy the Packers released wide receivers Jordy Nelson and Jake Kumerow. He also didn't like the team was having joint practices with the Houston Texans in the summer of 2019. Rodgers currently has three years on his current contract and likely won't be at OTAs. The Packers will have a mandatory minicamp in June, and Rodgers could be fined up to $93,085 if he doesn't show up.