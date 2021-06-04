Olympic Champion Gabby Douglas Reveals Her Secret to Staying Healthy and Fit (Exclusive)

✖

Gabby Douglas may not be competing in the Olympics this summer, but that doesn't mean she has stopped doing the things that made her a three-time Olympic gold medalist. PopCulture.com recently caught up with the 25-year-old gymnastics legend who revealed some of her favorite workouts and things to eat to stay healthy.

"I honestly like to dip my feet in so many things," Douglas told PopCulture. "I love trampoline workouts, cardio. I do a lot of stretching, dancing. I kind of do it all, to be honest, because I love just extending myself and even expanding my brain. So I tap into a lot of things. Smoothies are definitely on the list as far as the diet and just fruits and veggies, and a lot, a lot of water."

Douglas is a big fan of Smoothies, which is why she is teaming up with Smoothie King to help bring back the Hydration Watermelon smoothie. "I am a longtime fan of Smoothie King, and even after practices, I would go to Smoothie King with my best friend," Douglas stated. "I'm just so excited to be a part of the relaunch of the Hydration Watermelon smoothie, especially because I am so into hydration, I'm so into health and diet and awareness. I'm just so grateful to be a part of something so beneficial and it's made of coconut water, watermelon juice, strawberries, which is super beneficial for hydration, especially as an athlete. We extend so much energy, so we need to replenish what our bodies are made of."

(Photo: Smoothie King)

One of the things that stands out with the Hydration Watermelon Smoothie is the electrolytes, which Douglas said has more than "some of the leading sports brands." She also mentioned that "electrolytes literally fuel our bodies to what we're doing because we extend so much. And they literally help us with awareness, with hydration, with just overall benefits as far as athleticism and extend yourself to the highest bidder because we put our bodies through so much. It's so important to give our bodies what our bodies really need."

Douglas's passion for health and nutrition is one of the many reasons she had a successful career as a gymnast. Along with winning three gold medals in two different Olympic Games, Douglas won two gold medals and one silver in the World Championships. Her gold medal for the artistic All-around competition in the 2012 Olympics was history-making as she became the first African-American to become the Olympic individual all-around champion.