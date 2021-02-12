Olympian Klete Keller Indicted by Grand Jury on 7 Charges for Role in Capitol Riots

✖

Kelte Keller a former Olympic swimmer, has been indicted on federal charges for his involvement in the U.S. Capitol riots, which occurred on Jan. 6, according to PEOPLE. The 38-year-old was hit with seven charges, including knowingly and unlawfully entering and remaining in a restricted area, interfering with official government business, engaging in disorderly conduct to disrupt a session of Congress and interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder.

According to The Washington Post, Kelly was originally charged with three crimes by the FBI — violent entry, obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct — when he was taken into custody last month. However, prosecutors turned to a grand jury to see if more charges were warranted. Keller is now facing a maximum sentence of 30 years if convicted.

@Olympics - Please consider stripping the medals from this guy, Klete Keller if you please? Wearing your organizations insignia while attempting to overthrow the US government isn't a good optic. pic.twitter.com/8LMUnjDMGJ — Deidre Sabatello (@OheeBluis) January 12, 2021

Keller was taken into custody after being identified by the FBI. "PERSON 1 can be seen standing in the Rotunda still wearing the dark-colored USA jacket, which also appears to bear a Nike logo on the front right side and a red and white Olympic patch on the front left side," the FBI agent wrote. Once Keller was identified, Sarah Hirshland, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee CEO, released a statement but didn't mention Keller.

"First off, I strongly condemn the actions of the rioters at the U.S. Capitol," Hirshland said in a statement on Twitter. "At home, and around the world, Team USA athletes are held to a very high standard as they represent our country on the field of play and off. What happened in Washington, D.C., was a case where that standard was clearly not met."

USA Swimming also released a statement, saying, "We respect private individuals’ and groups’ rights to peacefully protest but in no way condone the actions taken by those at the Capitol last week." Keller competed in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics. In his three Olympic Games, Keller won two gold, one silver and three bronze medals. He won his first gold medal and the 2004 games in Athens, placing first in the 4x200-meter freestyle. He earned his second gold medal at the 2008 games and Beijing, placing first in the same event.