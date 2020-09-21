Oklahoma State Bull Rider Rowdy Lee Swanson Dead at 20 After Being Injured at Rodeo

✖

A student from Oklahoma State University died after suffering injuries in a rodeo, according to TODAY. He was 20 years old. Rowdy Lee Swanson was bucked off a bull he was riding at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Rodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas.

"With a heavy and aching heart, I am saddened to announce that the OSU Rodeo Team has lost one of our own, Rowdy Swanson," Oklahoma State rodeo coach Cody Hollingsworth wrote on Twitter with a photo of Swanson. "He was a big part of our rodeo family and he will be missed immensely. Our thoughts are with the Swanson family at this time." The details of the injuries Swanson suffered weren't revealed. PRCA CEO George Taylor also reacted to the news.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson at the ProRodeo in Mineral Wells, Texas," Taylor said in a new release. "The hearts of the entire rodeo community go out to Rowdy's family in this tragic time. We will continue to keep Rowdy and his family in our thoughts and prayers." The Palo Pinto County Livestock Association went to Facebook to pay tribute to Swanson.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Rowdy Swanson following injuries sustained at the Palo Pinto County Livestock Association's PRCA Pro Rodeo," PPCLA’s Rodeo Chairman Scott Fenner said. "The entire Rodeo Committee and our rodeo family extend our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Rowdy’s mother Venessa, his brother Roper, and his entire family." There were a large number of people to respond to the Faceobook post.

"I am so sorry for your loss, so heartbreaking!" one fan replied. "My prayers for comfort and peace in your time of sorrow, may he rest in the arms of our Lord." Another person on Facebook talked about how she was at the event and saw Swanson get injured.

"So very sad. I cried when I seen him down," she wrote. "I knew so was bad wrong. Rip cowboy." Swanson was from Duncan Oklahoma and majoring in animal sciences at Oklahoma State. His death comes a year and a half after professional bull rider Mason Lowe died after he was thrown off from a bull and then trampled. In February of this year, the Professional Bull Riders hosted the Mason Lowe Memorial at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis.