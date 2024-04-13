Caitlyn Jenner Slams OJ Simpson Comparison After His Death

The former reality star was one of many to weigh in on the infamous NFL star's death.

Caitlyn Jenner was one of the many who shared their feelings on O.J. Simpson after the infamous figure's death on Thursday. But for Jenner, she had her stark messaging hijacked by critics of her past actions.

According to TMZ, the former Olympian was hit with a slew of negative responses and calls to apologize after sharing, "Good Riddance," in response to Simpson's demise. While it isn't known if the message was the reason for the negativity, many people made clear they didn't hold Jenner in high esteem either due to her 2015 car accident that left one dead.

"I know you all think it's cute to compare a fatal car accident (with multiple vehicles involved) to a BRUTAL MURDER," Jenner wrote in response to her original tweet. "But Remember... OJ said something to the effect of... I could kill her (Nicole) and get away with it bc I'm 'OJ Simpson.'"

The crash in 2015 killed 69-year-old Kim Howe and no charges were filed against Jenner. The Los Angeles Sheriff's Department did suggest Jenner should be charged with vehicular manslaughter, but the District Attorney declined to prosecute due to a lack of evidence supporting negligence or broken laws on behalf of Jenner.

It's not hard to say there is a major difference between any alleged crimes and the murders O.J. Simpson was accused of in 1994. He was acquitted of these charges, but later served nine years in prison after a robbery and kidnapping conviction in 2007. Simpson died owing over $100 million to the families of the murder victims as the result of a civil trial following his murder acquittal.