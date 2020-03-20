O.J. Simpson’s Infamous Courtroom Glove Photo Turned Into Coronavirus Meme

O.J. Simpson has been having some fun on Twitter, and some accounts are trying to cash in on his wild social media antics. A fake account posing as the former NFL running back and Pro Football Hall of Famer recently tweeted a photo of him in the courtroom back in 1995 for his murder trial. Simpson is shown wearing a pair of gloves found at the crime scene to show that they don’t fit. The fake Simpson shared the photo and turned it into a joke about the coronavirus pandemic that has swept the country.

This isn’t the first time the fake Simpson account joked about coronavirus while using old photos of football player. Last week, the jokester tweeted a photo of Simpson’ infamous car chase before he was arrested for the suspected murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman. And right above the photo, the account wrote” Trying to stay away from that COVID-19.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

If you’re going to be out in public, If you can’t find a mask atleast have a pair of gloves on #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/IAXexW9Jc8 — OJ Simpson (@The_OJSimpson32) March 18, 2020

In the past, Simpson has infamously taken a lot of heat for both the moments in question, which are both connected to what’s known as the “Trial of the Century.” In 2019, Simpson talked to the Associated Press and was asked about his courtroom experience.

“We don’t need to go back and relive the worst day of our lives,” he said. “The subject of the moment is the subject I will never revisit again. My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives.”

Simpson knows coronavirus is no laughing matter, and it has hit the sports world hard. Earlier this month, the NBA suspended the season due to Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus. It has led to other NBA players testing positive for the disease and it’s uncertain when the league will return.

“The NBA announced that a player on the Utah Jazz has preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19. The test result was reported shortly prior to tip-off of tonight’s game between the Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena,” the league said in a statement last week.

“At that time, tonight’s game was canceled. The affected player was not in the arena. The NBA is suspending gameplay following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice. The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus epidemic.”

From there, Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and NHL have put a halt to their seasons. The NFL is currently in its offseason, but it was announced on Thursday Saints head coach Sean Payton tested positive for coronavirus.