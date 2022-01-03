O.J. Simpson Blasts Antonio Brown for Early Exit During Buccaneers Game

O.J. Simpson had some strong words for Antonio Brown for his actions on Sunday. The Pro Football Hall of Famer went to Twitter to share his thoughts on Brown, who left in the second half of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New York Jets game. Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said Brown is no longer a member of the Buccanneers after what he pulled.

“For what Tom Brady has done for Antonio Brown, for him to pull what he pulled today is completely inexcusable,” Simpson said in the video posted to Twitter “Playoffs are coming up, and you pull this crap on a guy who really went out on a limb for you. It’s totally BS. Inexcusable.”

Brady recruited Brown to Tampa Bay last year after the two played together for the New England Patriots in 2019. Despite being suspended for the first eight weeks of the 2020 season, Brown helped the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl. This season, Brown has only played in seven games due to injuries and being suspended for violating COVID-19 protocols.

“I think everybody should hopefully do what they can to help him in ways that he really needs it,” Brady said. “We all love him, we care about him deeply. We want to see him be at his best, and unfortunately, it won’t be with our team. We have a lot of friendships that will last and again I think the most important thing about football are the relationships with your friends and your teammates and they go beyond the field.”

On Monday, Arians had a message for Brown. “It was very hard,” Arians said, per NFL.com. “I wish him well. I hope if he needs help, gets some. It’s very hard because I do care about him.” Arians went on to say that he has “no regrets” while also adding “I just hope the best for him.”

Brown, 33, has put together a strong career despite all the issues surrounding him. Along with winning a Super Bowl, Brown was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times and the All-Pro Team five times. The wide receiver led the NFL in receiving yards in 2014 and 2017 as well as receptions in 2014 and 2015. Brown was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 to 2018. He also spent time with the Oakland Raiders (now Las Vegas Raiders) during the preseason in 2019.