Odell Beckham Jr. Avoids Trouble for National Championship Butt Slap, Officer Decides to Not Press Charges

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. won’t be facing criminal charges from an incident following the National Championship in which he slapped a stadium police officer on the buttocks. An arrest warrant was initially obtained by New Orleans Police, but the situation has since changed. Beckham’s attorney, David Davillier, has revealed that there will be no further legal issues.

“The arrest warrant stemming from the postgame locker room celebration at the Superdome on January 13, 2020, has been recalled; there is no warrant outstanding for the arrest of Odell Beckham, Jr,” Davillier said in a statement, according to FOX 8. “The security officer involved does not wish to pursue charges in this matter. This legal matter has been resolved.”

This news comes on the heels of the 48-year-old security officer giving a signed affidavit to the New Orleans Police Officer. He revealed that he did not wish to press charges against Beckham. A spokesman for Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro’s office released a statement and officially confirmed that this case is now closed.

“Absent a complaining witness, this is not a case our office intends to pursue,” Cannizzaro spokesman Ken Daley said, per NOLA.com.

Following the incident in which Beckham was seen slapping the stadium police officer, he was accused of simple battery. The authorities had reportedly sought a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge, but the judge declined to approve this initial attempt.

Beckham was initially facing a fine of $1,000 or up to six months in prison according to ESPN. Now he will no longer face any repercussions for his actions on Monday night.

“We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation,” the Cleveland Browns said in a statement following the initial news of the arrest warrant.

The arrest warrant revealed that the stadium police officer had been told by his superiors to enforce the Mercedes-Benz Superdome’s no-smoking policy in LSU‘s locker room. He was captured on camera telling the players to put out their celebratory cigars. This was the moment that Beckham slapped the officer on the buttocks.

This incident has now been resolved, but there could be changes coming to the National Championship. NOLA reports that the officials in charge of the College Football Playoff will be reviewing their sideline and locker room guest policies based on Beckham’s actions. Changes could be made for future games.

(Photo Credit: 2019 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)