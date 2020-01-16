Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arrest Warrant Leads to Big Reactions on Social Media

Odell Beckham Jr. partied a little too hard when he was at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night for the College Football Playoff Championship game. The New Orleans Police issued an arrest warrant for Beckham as he was seen slapping he backside of an officer while he was in LSU‘s locker room after their win against Clemson. He is charged with simple battery and could face a maximum of six months in prison if convicted. He could also be fined as much as $1,000 for his actions.

Beckham was in the locker room because he played football at LSU from 2011 to 2013. There were a number of videos posted of him celebrating with the team and unfortunately one of the videos includes him slapping an officer’s backside. If he ends up being arrested, the NFL could get involved and he could be suspended to start the 2020 season.

So what does social media have to say about the matter? Scroll down to find out.

All about it

Odell Beckham slapped a police officer’s ass while the dude was working and then taunted him to his face. Fully endorse this arrest warrant out of principle. pic.twitter.com/EIRNpKRO8g — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 16, 2020

Will Brinson of CBS Sports is all about Beckham getting an arrest warrant. Despite the fact it was likely harmless, touching an officer in any way, shape or form is never a good thing. Beckham probably didn’t realize what he did until it actually happened.

Not Happy

This is all so stupid. Handing out some cash to LSU players while coaches get $1 million bonuses is one thing. Now this. @obj showed bad judgment, but using the threat of arrest and prosecution sends a message to every black boy in New Orleans and beyond. https://t.co/0eyuZu334x — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) January 16, 2020

Jamil Smith is not happy with this. He agrees that Beckham used bad judgment, but he doesn’t think he should be arrested for it. He also thinks race plays a role in all this and mentioned the issue of Beckham handing out cash to players after the game which he doesn’t agree with.

Top That

*Julian Edelman gets arrested*

Media:



*Odell Beckham breathes*

Media: pic.twitter.com/MDO22cBydb — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick3) January 16, 2020

Earlier in the week, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalizing a car. It looks like Beckham has beat Edelman in terms of attention because nobody was talking about Edelman’s arrest once it was done.

Beckham’s ‘Reaction’

Odell Beckham Jr. and his lawyer laughing when they hear about the New Orleans police issuing an arrest warrant pic.twitter.com/ftVBKoc5qT — Matthew McGovern (@MatthewMcGovern) January 16, 2020

This Twitter user predicts Beckham’s reaction to the news of his arrest warrant. Since it is a simple battery, it’s not a big deal and Beckham may not be fined or go to jail. But the NFL has its own set of rules which could lead to him missing games this fall. That’s no laughing matter.

Calm Down

Damn them police need to calm down. Arrest warrant issued for odell Beckham jr giving a cop a little booty love tap while celebrating @LSUfootball #NationalChampions @ClemsonFB @espn #booooo — Mikey Nice Nice (@Mikey_nicenice) January 16, 2020

This Twitter user wants the police to calm down and not arrest Beckham. The LSU alum was celebrating with his team and didn’t mean any harm according to the Twitter user. It’s likely the officers were tired of the players smoking cigars and Beckham’s act set them off.

Interesting Take

So @obj has an arrest warrant for slapping an officer in the butt and the officer didn’t have a problem with that. If that’s an issue should this officer arrest him right away instead letting him go back to #Cleveland smh wow https://t.co/BfaG4YfOiK — Lions Den 🇺🇸 A.D.O.S. (@TherealLionsDen) January 16, 2020

This Twitter user believes if the officer had a problem with being slapped, Beckham should have been arrested right away. It’s not known if the officer did or didn’t have a problem with the action, but the New Orleans Police do have an issue and the warrant proves it.

Stay at Home

I’m starting to think maybe it would have been better if Odell had watched the game at home Monday night. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 16, 2020

Dan Graziano of ESPN believes that Beckham would have been better off if he would have stayed at home and watched the game there. He wouldn’t have to worry about celebrating in the locker room if he stayed at home, but he wanted to be there in person to see LSU win the national title. So yes, Beckham would have avoided all this if he was at home, but it’s likely he never thought about that option.