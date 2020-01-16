Sports

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Arrest Warrant Leads to Big Reactions on Social Media

Odell Beckham Jr. partied a little too hard when he was at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday night for the College Football Playoff Championship game. The New Orleans Police issued an arrest warrant for Beckham as he was seen slapping he backside of an officer while he was in LSU‘s locker room after their win against Clemson. He is charged with simple battery and could face a maximum of six months in prison if convicted. He could also be fined as much as $1,000 for his actions.

Beckham was in the locker room because he played football at LSU from 2011 to 2013. There were a number of videos posted of him celebrating with the team and unfortunately one of the videos includes him slapping an officer’s backside. If he ends up being arrested, the NFL could get involved and he could be suspended to start the 2020 season.

So what does social media have to say about the matter? Scroll down to find out.

All about it

Will Brinson of CBS Sports is all about Beckham getting an arrest warrant. Despite the fact it was likely harmless, touching an officer in any way, shape or form is never a good thing. Beckham probably didn’t realize what he did until it actually happened. 

Not Happy

Jamil Smith is not happy with this. He agrees that Beckham used bad judgment, but he doesn’t think he should be arrested for it. He also thinks race plays a role in all this and mentioned the issue of Beckham handing out cash to players after the game which he doesn’t agree with.

Top That

Earlier in the week, New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman was arrested for vandalizing a car. It looks like Beckham has beat Edelman in terms of attention because nobody was talking about Edelman’s arrest once it was done. 

Beckham’s ‘Reaction’

This Twitter user predicts Beckham’s reaction to the news of his arrest warrant. Since it is a simple battery, it’s not a big deal and Beckham may not be fined or go to jail. But the NFL has its own set of rules which could lead to him missing games this fall. That’s no laughing matter. 

Calm Down

This Twitter user wants the police to calm down and not arrest Beckham. The LSU alum was celebrating with his team and didn’t mean any harm according to the Twitter user. It’s likely the officers were tired of the players smoking cigars and Beckham’s act set them off.

Interesting Take

This Twitter user believes if the officer had a problem with being slapped, Beckham should have been arrested right away. It’s not known if the officer did or didn’t have a problem with the action, but the New Orleans Police do have an issue and the warrant proves it.

Stay at Home

Dan Graziano of ESPN believes that Beckham would have been better off if he would have stayed at home and watched the game there. He wouldn’t have to worry about celebrating in the locker room if he stayed at home, but he wanted to be there in person to see LSU win the national title. So yes, Beckham would have avoided all this if he was at home, but it’s likely he never thought about that option. 

