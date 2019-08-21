Odell Beckham Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of New Calvin Klein Shoot

NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. has been a busy man this year. Along with being traded to the Cleveland Browns from the New York Giants, Beckham has been making appearances at celebrity events and award shows. The star wide receiver has also landed a deal with Calvin Klein and he’s been seen posing in his underwear. And on his YouTube page, Beckham gave fans a behind-the-scenes look of his photo shoot.

According to the Heavy, Beckham is part of the new campaign called “#MYCALVINS IRL” which shows celebrities in their most real form without any filter. Along with Beckham, the celebrities that have joined the campaign are Namoi Campbell, Bella Hadid, Diplo, Jacob Elordi, Lay Zhang and Jelly Lin.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Beckham also posted a photo of him in the underwear on Instagram and it lea to people questioning his sexuality. Beckham saw the comments and he responded like this and he pretty much told everyone to calm down.

There have been rumors in the past about Beckham being homosexual. In a recent interview with GQ, Beckham talked about how he handled the allegations.

“I’ve never had an opportunity to talk about this,” Beckham said. “Honestly wasn’t offended. I’ve never once had no problem with anybody who has their own personal life that they live. I have friends who are gay. It was almost more funny to me. I almost messed with them even more. It’s like when someone gives me an ultimatum, I’m usually always going to go to the opposite way of what you want me to go. So when they would say that, I would almost mess with them even more. I have no problem with anyone’s sexual orientation.”

The All-Pro receiver has taken his share of heat over the years, but he’s about to be the top target for a talented Browns offense. Beckham is coming off a 2018 season where he posted 77 receptions for 1,052 yards and six touchdowns as a member of the New York Giants. Strong numbers, but the reason the Browns traded for Beckham was what he did in his first three seasons in the NFL.

From 2014-2016, the LSU alum recorded 288 receptions 4,122 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also made the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, was named the All-Pro Second Team in 2015 and 2016 and he was named Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014.