Odell Beckham Wears $2.2 Million Watch During Warm-ups of Monday Night Football Game

Odell Beckham Jr. has no problem wearing expensive jewelry during a football game no matter how many people are against it. And to prove that point, the Cleveland Browns wide receiver was seen wearing a $2.2 million watch during warm-ups of the Monday Night Football Game between the Browns and the New York Jets. However, there have been a few people to question how real the watch is. Watch Anish, a watch company based out of London, posted a photo of Beckham wearing the watching and saying, ” “[Beckham] wears a FAKE Richard Mille RM56-01 Sapphire (except his is made of plastic) during the warmups vs New York Jets last night.” The company also said, the “material is plastic not sapphire” and the “case shape is wrong,” meaning the watch is fake via CBS Sports.

When Beckham was playing on Monday night, he did not have the watch on. That was not the case last week when he was wearing a $350,000 Richard Mile Watch on his wrist while playing against the Tennessee Titans. According to NFL.com, Beckham may have violated a rule that prohibits players from wearing hard objects while playing.

A better look at Odell Beckham Jr.’s Richard Mille tonight (via @jpgunter) If it’s the RM 56-02 Tourbillon Sapphire…only 10 were made at $2.02 million each😳 pic.twitter.com/XWMe8i3XwL — Master (@MasterTes) September 16, 2019

“Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr, who took the field with $350K Richard Mille watch, violated a league rule prohibiting hard objects, I’m told. (There is no rule against jewelry.) The league will address it with him and the team, but that’s likely as far as it goes,” Ian Rapoport of NFL.com said.

Beckham did not get in trouble for wearing the watch, but he did get a warning. He was asked about wearing the watch and he said his plan as to wear one each week.

“If I ain’t this, it’s something else. If it wasn’t the watch, it would’ve been the way that I tie my shoes,” Beckham said when talking about the NFL via CBS Sports. “The watch is plastic. But people have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal and you don’t see them taping it up, no jewelry on, so I’m good.” $350,000 seems like a lot of money for a plastic watch, but what do I know.”

On Monday, Beckham finished with six receptions for 161 yards and one touchdown to help the Browns defeat the Jets 23-3. If Beckham continues to put up numbers like that each week, the NFL will probably let him wear whatever he wants.