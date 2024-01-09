A.J. Brown Injury Update: What We Know About the Philadelphia Eagles Player's Condition

The Philadelphia Eagles are getting ready for the playoffs, but fans are concerned about the health status of the team's star wide receiver. A.J. Brown left Sunday's game against the New York Giants with a knee injury. He was ruled out for the rest of the contest, and the Eagles went on to lose 27-10.

There was no update on Brown's injury after the game other than Brown was at the locker room entrance to greet players as they came off the field. On Monday, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said that the players were off so they will "see as the week progresses" and that they are "hopeful on everybody," per NBC Sports. Brown has some extra time to recover since the Eagles play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Monday night.

Brown, 26, had one of the best seasons of his career in 2023. In 16 games, Brown caught 105 passes for 1,447 yards and seven touchdowns. His production on the field led to him being selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in his career. Last week, Brown spoke to reporters about why he hasn't spoken to the media recently.

"The reason why I didn't speak to the media after the game is I didn't want to be negative," he said, per Philly Sports Network. "I transitioned to the mindset that we were going through a tough time and the person I am, I know I have to go back to work. There's nothing I could do about it. If I had nothing nice to say, I won't' say nothing at all. I'm not going to compound the negative with the negative so you guys can write more negative stuff. You guys watch the game too. You already know. There's nothing more that I can say. I'm not trying to make it worse than what it is."

The Eagles come into the playoffs in a slump, losing five of their last six games. At one point, the Eagles were the top seed in the NFC, but the losses dropped them down to No. 5. The Eagles are looking to make a big playoff run after reaching the Super Bowl last year.