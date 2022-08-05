Nicole Hazen, Wife of Arizona Diamondbacks General Manager Mike Hazen Dead at 45

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died on Thursday, the team announced. She was 45 years old. The Diamondbacks announced that Nicole died from complications related to glioblastoma, a rare form of cancer. She is survived by Mike and their four sons, Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam.

"Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family said in a statement. "She spent every day in the service of others as a mother, wife and educator advocating for goodness. From our family, we remain forever grateful for the love, support and random acts of kindness bestowed upon us for the last two years and four months.

The Hazen family holds a special place within the walls of Fenway Park.



Nicole was a gem who lived each day with grace, compassion & strength. We join the MLB community in expressing our deepest condolences & support to Mike, his boys & their entire family. https://t.co/5mDQKSZXso pic.twitter.com/ZoRuqlMh2E — Red Sox (@RedSox) August 4, 2022

"We would not have been able to walk down this road, with her, without the help and generosity of our community. Glioblastoma slowly took her capacity to speak, walk, talk and lead but never took her capacity to love her children, family and friends. We are lost without her but will carry the torch of her unyielding empathy for everyone forward, from this day onward."

In June 2021, Mike Hazen announced that he is taking a physical leave of absence for the team to take care of his wife, who was diagnosed with glioblastoma more than two years ago. While Hazen was away, general managing partner Ken Kendrick and team president/CEO Derrick Hall said the organization would support the Hazen family in every way.

"Nicole was a beloved member of the D-backs' family, and we are saddened by her passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with Mike, Charlie, John, Teddy, Sam and their entire extended family," Kendricks and Hall said in a statement. "Nicole will be remembered for her vibrance, kindness and a beautiful smile that could light up a room. Her fighting spirit was evident in every step of her courageous journey and in her efforts to make an impact on research and treatment while providing future hope to those who receive a similar diagnosis. She will forever be remembered and honored."

Last year, the Diamondbacks announced the launch of the "Nicole Hazen Fund for Hope," which offers patients with aggressive brain tumors access to state-of-the-art treatment. When the team introduced the fund at a fundraiser last year, they raised $1.5 million. The Diamondbacks announced that plans to celebrate Nicole Hazen's life will be announced at a later date.