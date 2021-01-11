Nick Saban's Daughter Kristen Apologizes for Accusing Ohio State of Faking COVID-19 Cases

✖

Reports surfaced on Tuesday that the national championship game between Ohio State and Alabama could take place at a later date due to COVID-19 issues. Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter responded by "calling BS" on the coronavirus cases, but she later retracted this Twitter statement. Kristen Saban Setas posted an apology and said that she made a mistake.

"The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful," Kristen said hours after the original accusation, per The Spun. "I made a huge mistake and I apologize. In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. . . . I hope you can forgive me." The apology is no longer available due to Kristen removing her Twitter profile.

The now-deleted tweet "calling BS" on the coronavirus cases referenced an injury that Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields sustained during the Sugar Bowl. He took a hard hit to his right side from Clemson linebacker James Skalski during the second quarter of the game. He left the field for a play and appeared to be in pain as he climbed on the exercise bike.

Fields ultimately returned to the field and finished the game with six touchdown passes during the 49-28 victory, leading his team to a berth in Monday's title game. He later said that his "whole right torso" was "messed up." Fields also told reporters that he was in pain after every throw and received a shot from the medical staff.

"If you’re not confident to play then SAY IT," Kristen said in a since-deleted tweet. "I call BS on the COVID cases. They’re just worried about their QB and want him to have more time to heal. If he’s hurt put in your backup. You didn’t see us postpone the rest of the season to wait for [Jaylen] Waddle. BYE."

According to reports from Sports Illustrated and Yahoo Sports, Ohio State was dealing with coronavirus concerns that could have made an entire position group ineligible to play during the title game. The university still prepared to play on Monday, but there was a possibility that the game would move to Jan. 18. Now, however, the Buckeyes are ready to play the Crimson Tide.

The College Football Playoffs National Championship takes place on Monday evening. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET on ABC, ESPN and ESPN 2. SEC Network and ESPN News will provide alternate viewing options.