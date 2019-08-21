Nick Saban Becomes New Spokesman for Aflac With 3 New Commercials

After the firing of Gilbert Gottfried in 2011, Aflac has been searching for the perfect spokesperson that can bring more customers to the company and strengthen the brand. Well, the company may have just found the perfect figure for the cause. Instead of focusing on a stand-up comedian as the future of the company, Aflac opted for a proven winner.

Tuesday, BamaInsider on Rivals found three separate commercials that Alabama football head coach Nick Saban had filmed for Aflac. This series, which followed a couple in their quest to pay off medical bills, showed Saban in situations in which he reigns supreme. The home visit, campus tour, and commitment day were all showcased in this trio of ads, and Saban even wore his championship rings for the occasion.

“Aflac wanted to find and partner with the best recruiter of all time. And it naturally led us to Saban,” Shannon Watkins, vice president of brand and creative services at Aflac, said to Yahoo Finance. “When we think about Coach Saban and his role in this campaign, he is really along the journey with the Aflac duck by his side to recruit five-star recruits. “Fifty percent of Americans don’t have the savings to handle an unexpected expense of about $1,000 or more, and people are filing for bankruptcy more and more often because of medical debt. We want to really tell people that … when you get hit with an out-of-pocket cost from a health event, Aflac has your back.”

While it may be odd for some to see Saban in a blue suit jacket instead of Alabama colors, it’s hard to argue with Aflac’s selection. Since taking over as head coach of the Crimson Tide in 2007, Saban has led his football team to the National Championship Game seven different times and achieved victory five times. This followed a tenure at LSU in which Saban led the Tigers to a National Championship victory.

Due to his extreme success in college football, Saban is one of NCAA’s best recruiters. He is very comfortable convincing top prospects to attend Alabama, whether it’s in the home or during a campus tour. During his tenure, Saban has signed 12 recruiting classes, seven of which have been ranked the best in the nation. Filling this role for Aflac just comes naturally for the head coach.