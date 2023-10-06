NHL Player Ditches the Ice for Caribbean Proposal

An NHL star is about to get married. During the summer, Carter Verhaeghe got engaged to his girlfriend Casey Engleson. The couple shared photos of the engagement on Instagram that show Verhaeghe proposing to Engleson on the beach with a mountain backdrop. According to Yahoo, the photos were taken by Saint Lucia-based wedding photographer Alberta Henry.

The engagement comes as Verhaeghe gets ready for the 2023-24 NHL season. He plays for the Florida Panthers and scored 42 goals for the team last season. "Every day I'm coming to the rink with something new to work on," he told reporters in September, per the Miami Herald. "The coaches are keeping me honest and I'm keeping myself honest. Whether it's skating or shooting or different areas of the ice, like in the D zone, different positioning, there's always something. There's never a dull day."

Verhaeghe, 28, was selected by the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 NHL Draft. He made his NHL Debut in 2019 as a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning and helped the team win the Stanley Cup in 2020. The following season, Verhaeghe signed a contract with the Panthers and is entering his fourth season with the team. Along with scoring 42 goals last year, he helped the Panthers reach the Stanley Cup Finals. The team lost to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, but the Panthers are looking to get back this season, especially with Verhaeghe looking to get better.

"There's always room to grow," Verhaeghe said, per The Hockey News. "There are games you want to be more consistent and bring it every night, and every day I'm coming to the rink with something new to work on. The coaches are keeping me honest and I'm keeping myself honest. Whether it's skating or shooting or different areas of the ice, like in the D zone, different positioning, there's always something. There's never a dull day."

"The speed, the shot, but really the tenacity on the puck, are all great strengths," Panthers Head Coach Paul Maurice said of Verhaeghe. "He spent a lot of time working with the other coaches on individual defensive video last year, and he improved his game drastically in my mind there."