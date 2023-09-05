Volleyball Pro Engaged: 'My Happily Ever After'

A champion volleyball player is getting married. Rhea Dimaculangan went to Instagram to announce her engagement to longtime boyfriend Raymond Jomarcel Villarete. According to the Instagram post, the marriage proposal happened in Lake Tahoe, California.

"When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen," Dimaculangan wrote in the Instagram post. "And I said YES to my happily ever after." Dimaculangan shared a photo of Villarete getting down on one knee and presenting her with the engagement ring. The couple has not announced the date of the wedding ceremony.

Dimaculangan, 32, has been playing pro volleyball since 2014. She has played for different teams in the Philippines, including the PLDT High Speed Hitters, a team has has played for since 2021. In her career, Dimaculangan has been named Philippine Super Liga (PSL) All-Filipino Best Setter twice and was named PSL All-Filipino MVP. When Dimaculangan was with the Petron Blaze Spikers in 2018, she helped the team win the Grand Prix Conference and the All-Filipino Conference title.

Last year, Dimaculangan went to Instagram to share a message to her teammates. "TOGETHER, we made it to where we are right now," she wrote. "We faced all challenges, learned to be patient until the end, trust ourselves and each other, and most especially, embraced all our differences. We may not reach our goal yet but I know that we can soon if we trust the process. I am proud of you all, my sisters. This is just the BEGINNING.

"Also, thank you for your unending support and encouragement Boss MVP, Boss ASP, Maam Jhayvee, Sir Jude, Sir Irwin, Sir Bajjie, Sir Kiks, coaches, Coach Pao, PT Yam, Kuya Bon and to all [PLDT High Speed Hitters]. family, friends and supporters since day 1." Dimaculangan's team plays in the Premiere Volleyball League after playing in Philippine Super Liga from 2018 to 2021.