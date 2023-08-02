Pro Basketball Teammates Just Got Engaged to Each Other

Two professional basketball teammates will be married very soon. Connecticut Sun stars DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas are engaged to each other. Thomas shared the photo of Thomas presenting the engagement ring to Bonner, and wrote in the caption "FOREVER." The Sun reposted the photo with the caption "Best. News. Ever. Alyssa Thomas and DeWanna Bonner are ENGAGED."

Team spokesperson Alexandra Maund told the Associated Press that Bonner and Thomas became a couple while spending time other in the NBA bubble during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown. They have been public about the relationship since 2021.

Bonner, 35, has been with the Sun since 2020. She spent her first 10 years in WNBA as a member of the Phoenix Mercury. In her career, Bonner was named to the WNBA All-Star team five times, selected to the All-WNBA Team twice, won WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year three times and helped the Mercury win two WNBA titles (2009, 2014).

In a 2020, interview with the Hartford Courant, Bonner explained why she wanted to join the Sun. "I'm coming from somewhere where I was for 10-11 years," Bonner said, per NESN, That was important to me — if I was going to make a change or do something different, I definitely wanted to go somewhere where I'm comfortable, where someone knows me and can help me and my family be comfortable there as well. Definitely knowing Amber was huge for me."

Thomas, 31, has been with the Sun since 2014. In her career, Thomas was named to the All-Star team four times, led the league in steals in 2020 and was named to the All-Defensive Team four times. In an interview with WNBA.com, Thomas talked about the impact she makes defensively.

"I feel people just don't understand defense as much," she said. "When we think about basketball, most people are talking about the offensive side… that's what gets people's attention. I was primarily a scorer at Maryland, but my assistant coach, Dave Atkinson, used to get on me about my defense and telling me I was a better defender than what I think." Last year, the Sun finished the regular season with a 25-11 record and lost to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. This season, the Sun have a 19-7 record, the second-best in the Eastern Conference.