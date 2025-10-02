NFL’s Thanksgiving Day Game to Stream on Tubi

One of the year’s biggest football games will now be available to stream for zero dollars.

The ad-supported streaming service Tubi will stream the game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers, the NFL’s biggest Thanksgiving Day matchup, for free. It will be the second NFL game to stream on Tubi following Super Bowl LIX.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s an unsurprising move from the NFL after the Tubi broadcast of the Super Bowl averaged almost 14 million viewers, almost 10% of the game’s record-shattering total viewership of 127.7 million and the highest streaming audience to date for the big game.

Tubi doesn’t normally stream sports events, given the fact that the service is completely free, but for major moments it only makes sense for the NFL to get as many eyes on the field as possible. So far, Tubi is the only free streamer to carry an NFL game—and as the streamer’s Super Bowl numbers showed, people react well to a free-to-watch sporting event.

After the Super Bowl was a massive success for the streaming service, Tubi’s chief marketing officer Nicole Parlapiano told The Hollywood Reporter that the service would look to pursue more sports programming.

“Our strategy is much more where sports meets culture, and I would argue that Super Bowl is not just a sporting event, it’s a cultural event,” she said. “So it felt right for the Tubi viewer, because they are much more entertainment focused.”

As is tradition every year, the Detroit Lions are the most sought-after football matchup on Thanksgiving. They play the red-hot Green Bay Packers on November 27 at 1 PM EST. It will stream on Tubi and air on FOX.