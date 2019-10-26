NFLPA Considering Legal Action Against Jets Team Doctor Following Kelechi Osemele’s Surgery

Friday, New York Jets guard Kelechi Osemele underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum that has kept him out of the past three games. The team was against this procedure and wanted Osemele to play through the pain, but doctors discovered that the damage was far more extensive than initially expected. Based on these findings, the Jets’ organization could be facing some legal repercussions for recent events.

According to his agents by way of ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Osemele’s surgery went well yesterday, but damage to shoulder was more extensive than anticipated.” Schefter continued to report that Osemele’s representatives and NFLPA are now considering specific action against the Jets’ team doctor for violations of State Medical Board Regulations.

Prior to his surgery on Friday, Osemele was dealing with a situation in which the Jets were fining him the maximum amount possible for every day that he was absent from practice sessions. He was set on receiving surgery for an injury that prevented him from raising his arm due to the pain, but the team reportedly doesn’t believe that he’s actually in any pain, per Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Interestingly enough, Mehta did report that the Jets’ team doctor had recommended that Osemele undergo surgery if he truly was in pain, but the organization would not authorize the procedure. This could potentially play a factor in how the NFLPA handles any potential action against the doctor.

During the first three games of the season, Osemele was given Toradol pain injections prior to suiting up each week while the team did not list him on the injury report. During the week three loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, the Toradol wore off during the first half.

“A lot of guys play through injuries and you need that to play through an injury,” Osemele said about Toradol pain injections he received. “But once it stops working and it doesn’t do anything for you anymore, then you’re at a point where it’s like, ‘Now what do I do?’ Do I take Vicodin? Where is the line? How much should a player play through pain? What is the limit? Is there a limit? Am I supposed to take Toradol every day? Does my health not matter?”

As of right now, Osemele has not been placed on Injured Reserve, but this move should happen in the coming time. This shoulder surgery holds a recovery time of 4-6 months, which would keep him sidelined through the rest of the season. For now, Osemele has simply been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Photo Credit: Mark Brown/Getty