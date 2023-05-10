NFL Tight End Foster Moreau Signs $12 Million Contract With Team Following Cancer Diagnosis

Foster Moreau has a new NFL team. The free agent tight end, who was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma earlier this year has agreed to a contract with the New Orleans Saints on Wednesday. According to ESPN, the contract Moreau is set to sign is for three years and worth $12 million, including $8 million guaranteed and $3 million in incentives.

Moreau learned about his cancer diagnosis after a physical conducted by the Saints' medical staff in March. His agent, Joe Linta, told ESPN that Moreau has had positive results after treatment and plans to play this season. Moreau, 26, spent the last four seasons as a member of the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

Saints signing TE Foster Moreau to three-year, $12M deal with $8M guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/yPcyCI4BUZ — NFL (@NFL) May 10, 2023

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote in a social media post in March. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football ... at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!"

Hodgkin lymphoma is a form of cancer that beings in the white blood cells and affects the lymphatic system. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for diagnosed patients is 89 percent. Moreau is expected to be with the Saints when they start their OTA sessions on May 23 but can return to the football field next week.

Moreau was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after playing college football at LSU. His best season was in 2022 when he caught 33 passes for 420 yards and two touchdowns. The addition of Moreau was needed for the Saints who traded veteran tight end Adam Trautman to the Denver Broncos last month. Moreau will be reunited with former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who signed a four-year, $150 million contract with the Saints in March.