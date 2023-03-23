Foster Moreau, NFL Player, Diagnosed With Hodgkin's Lymphoma

NFL tight end Foster Moreau revealed on Wednesday that he has Hodgkin's lymphoma and will be stepping away from football. The 25-year announced the news on Twitter and said the discovery was made when he underwent a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

"Through somewhat of a miraculous process, this free agency period has been life changing for me," Moreau wrote. "During a routine physical conducted by the Saints' medical team down in New Orleans, I've come to learn that I have Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and will be stepping away from football ... at this time to fight a new opponent: Cancer. I'm grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me. There hasn't been a single step I've taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance. That being said, I'll go kick this thing's ass and get back to doing what I love!"

Per the American Cancer Society, Hodgkin's lymphoma is a type of cancer that starts in white blood cells called lymphocytes. It's most common in early adulthood, and 39 is the average age of those diagnosed. The five-year survival rate for diagnosed patients is 89%.

Moreau spent the last four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was selected by the team in the fourth round in 2019 and caught five touchdown passes during his rookie season. In 61 career games, Moreau has tallied 91 receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 touchdowns.

While speaking to Sports Illustrated last year, Moreau talked about his best friends on the Raiders roster. "I said Darren [Waller], it would be hard for me to not say Darren," Moreau said. "We have so much history and inside jokes. Thinking of guys like DC [Derek Carr], thinking of guys like Hunter Renfrow, thinking of guys like Maxx Crosby is a huge one for me. Derek Carrier was big for me. Alec Ingold as well was big for me. Got a lot of special guys on this football team and I have special relationships with each one of them. I know that sound like I'm playing to the crowd but there is just a lot of real special guys on this team."