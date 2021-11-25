NFL Thanksgiving Game: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bears vs. Lions

Thanksgiving is here, which means it’s time for some football. There will be three NFL games played on Thursday, and the first is the Chicago Bears taking on the Detroit Lions. The first Thanksgiving Day game will kickoff at 12:30 p.m. ET on Fox. It can also be streamed on the NFL App, FoxSports.com and the Yahoo Sports App.

Both teams are coming off losses. The Bears suffered a 16-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens and now have a 3-7 record. Quarterback Andy Dalton will get the start after rookie QB Justin Fields injured his ribs on Sunday. So far this season, Dalton has played in four games with two starts and completed 65.8% of his passes for 471 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

“Just talking through everything and making sure we’re on the same page of how we want things run and how we want to execute on some of these plays, that’s the big thing,” Dalton said, per the team’s official website. “In a short week, there’s a lot of walkthroughs, a lot of just talking through it, a lot of mental stuff that you go through. All of that stuff is really important as it leads up to the game on Thursday.”

The Lions have yet to win a game this season as they are 0-9-1 on the year. The tie came nearly two weeks ago against the Pittsburgh Steelers. This past Sunday, the Lions fell to the Cleveland Browns 13-10 but got a huge game from running back D’Andre Swift, who rushed for 136 yards on 14 carries. There were reports that Lions quarterback Jared Goff and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn are having issues. But Goff made it clear that is not the case.

“I was just told about that,” Goff said, per the Detroit Free Press. “I don’t know where that came from. We have a great relationship. Me and him talk daily. I don’t know where that came from.” This comes as Lynn was removed as play-caller and was replaced by head coach Dan Campbell.

“I don’t see it as a demotion,” Lynn said. “I’ve been in Dan’s shoes, and if I was 0-8 and I need to spark my team, then as an offensive guy, I probably would’ve done the same thing, to be honest with you, and I have. I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did.”