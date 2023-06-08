NFL Team Planning to Release Four-Time Pro Bowl Running Back

One of the best running backs in the NFL will have a new team this fall. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Minnesota Vikings informed running back Dalvin Cook they are planning to release him. They are expected to try to trade Cook one more time on Thursday, but if that doesn't happen, they plan to process his release on Friday.

Cook won't be without a team for long as the Miami Dolphins are expected to have interest in Cook once he's released. Cook, who will turn 28 in August, has been with the Vikings for six seasons. He was due to earn $11 million with the Vikings if he stays with the team this fall and was set to take up $14.1 million in salary cap space. If and when the Vikings release him, they would owe Cook $2 million. They also save $9 million in cap space while taking $5.1 million in dead money since it's after June 1.

Cook was selected by the Vikings in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft after having a stellar career at Flordia State. After having a strong start to his rookie season in 2017, Cook suffered a torn ACL in October of that year and missed the rest of this season. After playing in 11 games in 2018, Cook went on to become one of the best running backs in the league, rushing for at least 1,100 yards in the last four seasons. His best season was in 2020 when he recorded 1,557 rushing yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Last season, Cook played in all 17 regular season games and rushed for 1,173 yards and eight touchdowns. His production over the last four years has led to him being selected to the Pro Bowl every season during that span.

Before the 2022 season, Cook spoke to Hobie Artigue of KMSP about his role on the Vikings. "Wherever they want me to fit in," Cook said, per Pro Football Talk. "We got to run the football. That's a must. So, we've got to do a good job at that. However many touches I get, I'm going to take advantage of it. I'm just ready to win games. Wherever I fit in at, if it's an opportunity to help us win a game, 'Put me in there, coach.' That's my mindset. Whatever it is, just throw me out there and I'm ready to make a play."