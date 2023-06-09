NFL Team Breaks Ground on New Stadium

A new stadium for a top NFL team is on the way. This week, the Buffalo Bills officially broke ground on their new stadium. The good news for Bills fans is the team will stay in Western New York (Orchard Park). The new stadium will feature 62,000s seats and will cost $1.35 billion. The current home of the Bills, Highmark Stadium, will be demolished once the new stadium is complete, which will be in 2026.

"This is one of the highlights of my time as your governor to make sure we delivered what I said we would do," New York Governor Kathy Hochul said at the groundbreaking ceremony, per ESPN. "We're keeping the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo for at least another generation, and we're giving them a magnificent home to call their own."

New Bills stadium ground-breaking video: pic.twitter.com/nX4wb1PTUG — Sal Capaccio 🏈 (@SalSports) June 5, 2023

The new stadium will not make any drastic changes when it comes to its name. The Bills finalized a new naming rights deal with Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York meaning Highmark Stadium will continue to be the home of the Bills. Right now, the new stadium will be called "New Highmark Stadium" until construction is complete.

"We felt like that was important to the authenticity of the franchise in the community," Bills EVP/COO Ron Raccuia said in a statement. "Organizations & teams lose some of that value of the importance of a naming right partner when it changes a lot. So it was really important for us to have that continuity."

Highmark Stadium has been home to the Bills since 1973, making it the fourth-oldest active stadium in the NFL. The team has been looking into a new stadium since 2011 but accelerated in 2014 when the Ralph Wilson Jr. trust sold the team Kim and Terry Pegula.

"As much as we love [Highmark Stadium], and we've had unbelievable experiences there, it's nearing its end of its useful life," Raccuia told ESPN. The Bills are one of the best teams in the NFL as they have reached the playoffs the last four seasons. They are led by quarterback Josh Allen who is on the cover of the upcoming video game, Madden NFL 24. The Bills have not won a Super Bowl but won the AFL title in 1964 and 1965.