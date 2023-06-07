'Madden NFL 24' Cover Athlete Revealed





Madden NFL 24 is about to be released, and EA Sports has found its cover athlete. On Wednesday, EA Sports announced that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will grace the cover of Madden NFL 24. He will be the first Bills player to be on the cover of the football video game franchise. In another first, the cover of the deluxe edition includes fans alongside Allen.

"As a fan of Madden NFL since childhood, I'm honored to be the first Buffalo Bills player on the cover, and I wouldn't have gotten here without the support of my team and Bills Mafia," Allen said in a statement. "Superstar and mini-games are back in Madden, and I'm really excited for fans to see how the experiences have evolved."

Allen has earned the right to be on the cover of Madden NFL 24. In his five seasons with the Bills, the 27-year-old quarterback has been named to the Pro Bowl twice and the All-Pro Second Team in 2020. He has led the Bills to the playoffs the last four seasons and came close to reaching the Super Bowl as the Bills lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game in 2021 (2020 season).

"It's such a small group of people who have ever touched the face of Madden, so now to be on that list, it's very surreal. It's very humbling," Allen told ESPN. "To think about where I was not too long ago and coming out of high school with zero offers, going to junior college and have one offer, University of Wyoming of all places, and then fast-forward to now.I don't know if I would have believed you at that point if you were to tell me in high school. It's so surreal. Madden has such a special place in my heart."

Madden NFL 24 will feature improvements following the release of Madden NFL 23, which featured the late John Madden on the cover. But one of the big things the developers of the game did was bring back Superstar Mode and mini-games to provide fans with more ways to enjoy the game. Madden NFL 24 will be released on August 18 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC via EA app for Windows, Steam and Epic Games Store.