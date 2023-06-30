NFL Suspends Four Players for Violating Gambling Policy

Four NFL players have been suspended by the league for violating its gambling policy. The announcement was made on Thursday, and the four players suspended are Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, Demetrius Taylor who is a free agent and Nicholas Petit-Frere of the Tennessee Titans. Rodgers, Berry and Taylor have been suspended indefinitely, while Petit-Frere is suspended for the first six games of the 2023 season. The Colts waived Rodgers and Berry following the announcement of their suspensions.

"We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league's gambling policy," said Colts general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement following the release of Rodgers and Berry. "The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization, we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations."

It was reported earlier this month the NFL was investigating Rodgers for possible violations of the league's gambling policy. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation," Rodgers wrote in an Instagram post. "The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."

The NFL is looking to crack down on players who violate the gambling policy, which prohibits anyone in the league from engaging in any form of gambling in any team or league facility or venue. Back in April, the NFL suspended Jameson Willians, Quntez Cephus, Stanley Berryhill and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions as well as Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders. Last year, Calvin Riddley, who was a member of the Atlanta Falcons at the time, was suspended for the entire 2022 season for violating the gambling policy.