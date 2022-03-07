NFL Suspends Calvin Ridley for One Year, and Social Media Sounds Off

Calvin Ridley’s future in the NFL is in jeopardy. On Monday, the league announced it has suspended the Atlanta Falcons wide receiver at least through the 2022 season for betting on NFL games during the 2021 season. The incident happened in November when he was away from the team and was on the team’s non-football illness list.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote in a letter to Ridley. “This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.” Ridley can petition for reinstatement on or after Feb. 15, 2023. Here’s a look at social media reacting to the news.

NFL statement on the year-long suspension of Falcons’ WR Calvin Ridley: pic.twitter.com/mQZm5dGgPO — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2022

One person responded: “No fun league strikes again. You want the gambling money then you got to not be draconian when I guy not even with the team is making bets have nothing to do with him.”

Calvin Ridley bet $1500 and lost $10 million, those are the worst odds in gambling history — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) March 7, 2022

Another person responded: “Doubt he’s gonna lose anything remotely close to that.This is begging for the NFLPA to sue the league massively here.If the NFL is going to have all these partnerships with sports books and daily fantasy betting sites, then this is something that was bound to happen.”

Calvin Ridley: “I’m betting on the Falcons to win!”



FanDuel: pic.twitter.com/Wh2YXiwlRA — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 7, 2022

One fan wrote:One fan wrote: “They reported him because they thought his account got hacked after betting on the Falcons.”

Calvin Ridley's mental health is still none of our business, but allegedly betting on NFL games while away from the team kinda is everyone's business. — Jeanna Kelley 🏝️🥥 (@jeannathomas) March 7, 2022

One fan tweeted: “I can only think this is relevant if there’s something in his contract stating it cannot be done as an active player.Otherwise who cares.”

Kareem Hunt got suspended 8 games for kicking a woman in a hotel hallway.



Calvin Ridley got suspended 17 games for betting $1.5k on OTHER TEAMS GAMES. — Daire Carragher (@DaireCarragher) March 7, 2022

Another fan said: “The NFL for a long time have suspended People for a whole season for gambling it just hasn’t happened in a LONG Hall of Fame Golden Boy Paul horning got a whole season for gambling in 1963. But yet it a pretty double standard. Since the NFL profit for gambling with draft king now.”

Another person tweeted: “Expect more problems with players and gambling. never expect fairness. never expect players to give 100%. if gamblers have free rein, sports may never be anything more than WWE-like theatrics…and to many, that is what pro sports are all about.”

Never forget that Roger Goodell watched a video of Ray Rice knocking his gf out cold and initially suspended him 2 games while Calvin Ridley is getting suspended a full season off rip for betting on games he had no involvement or insider info on — Unbiased Ev (@DoubleVodkaDon) March 7, 2022

And this fan replied: “Very scary how many people in these replies forget the timeline of events when it comes to Ray Rice. Goodell saw the video far before the public saw it. He watched the video and delivered 2 game suspension. Then the world saw it and the suspension was made more severe. Facts only.”