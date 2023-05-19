NFL Reportedly Sets Location of Super Bowl LX in 2026

The location of Super Bowl LX in 2026 has been revealed. According to ESPN, Levi's Stadium, the home of the San Francisco 49ers is expected to be awarded the Super Bowl at the owners meeting in Minneapolis next week. If San Francisco accepts the bid, it would bring the championship game back to the area since Super Bowl 50 when the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers. The first time the San Francisco area hosted the Super Bowl was in 1985 when the 49ers defeated the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XIX at Stanford Stadium.

"If the Bay Area has the opportunity, we would be honored to host Super Bowl LX," 49ers president Al Guido said in a statement. 49ers officials have been confident about getting the Super Bowl for the last few months. In March, the 49ers sought a $120 loan from the NFL's stadium fun to make improvements to their home stadium. The money is expected to go to scoreboard upgrades and premium seating.

Update: The NFL is expected to award the 2026 Super Bowl to Santa Clara's Levi's Stadium.



The next two Super Bowls will be played in Las Vegas (2024) and New Orleans (2025)



(via @BenFischerSBJ) pic.twitter.com/zpoQz5Bhst — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) May 18, 2023

"My optimism is very high," 40ers chief executive officer Jed York said on March 28. "I feel very confident that we're going to get a Super Bowl in the near future. And it would be great to get Super Bowl 60 after hosting Super Bowl 50. ... It would be fantastic to be able to bring that game, certainly after bringing the World Cup to Levi's Stadium and having the Super Bowl to follow that. Those are two truly the largest sporting events in the world, and having those back-to-back would be fantastic."

According to The Athletic, when Super Bowl 50 was played at Levi's Stadium, it was plagued by issues with the playing surface as players from the Broncos and Panthers complained about the slippery surface. The 49ers have fixed the issue with the surface, so that shouldn't be a problem in 2026.

As for the upcoming Super Bowls, Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Oakland will host the game in 2024. And the 2025 Super Bowl will take place at Caesars Superdome, the home of the New Orleans Saints. It will be the 11th time the Super Bowl will be played in the Orleans, which will tie Miami for the most in NFL history. Right behind Miami and New Orleans is Los Angles as they hosted the Super Bowl eight times.