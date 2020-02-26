NFL Scouting Combine: Will LSU Star Joe Burrow Throw During the Important Weekend?

Following a victory in the National Championship, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is preparing for the 2020 NFL Draft. Part of the process is heading to Indianapolis this weekend for the NFL Scouting Combine. He will be one of the top stories during the weekend of drills, but will Burrow take part?

There were reports that Burrow would not be throwing or working out during the NFL Scouting Combine, and he confirmed this during a Tuesday press conference. The Heisman Trophy winner was discussing this pre-draft process and casually said: “just so everyone knows, I’m not going to throw. I’m not going to work out” to the gathered reporters.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With this information straight from Burrow’s mouth, he erased any belief that he would be taking part in the drills. He won’t be running a 40-yard dash or throwing to any of the wide receivers on Thursday evening.

Joe Burrow said the leverage comment was about the combine and he’s not looking to force a move. Said he’s not going to throw at the combine. pic.twitter.com/q3HrmVhNEX — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 25, 2020

Despite avoiding the workouts during the week, Burrow will be taking part in the other important aspects of the NFL Scouting Combine. He underwent measurements to determine his hand size and wingspan, and he will undergo a medical evaluation.

Additionally, Burrow will be meeting with multiple NFL teams during the nightly interviews. This will be his opportunity to clear up any possible concerns while explaining why he can be the man to deliver a Lombardi Trophy in the near future.

With the 2020 NFL Draft drawing near, the expectation is that Burrow will be selected overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ohio-based franchise will likely be parting ways with veteran Andy Dalton during the offseason and will be in prime position to select the defending Heisman Trophy winner. But will Burrow want to be selected first overall even if it means playing for the Bengals?

“Yeah, of course, I want to be the first pick,” Burrow told reporters on Tuesday. “That’s every kid’s dream. I’ve worked really hard for this opportunity, and I’m blessed to be in this position.”

Burrow is not the only quarterback to skip throwing during the combine. Last year’s first overall pick, Kyler Murray, also skipped the drills. He was eventually selected by the Arizona Cardinals.

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold took a similar route in the months leading up to the 2018 NFL Draft. He did some of the on-field workouts during the NFL Scouting Combine but did not throw. Darnold instead waited for the USC pro day, which provided him with a more familiar environment.

Burrow will be following the trend set by previous quarterbacks, but the expectation is that it won’t negatively affect his draft status. He has already won a National Championship and a Heisman Trophy while leading LSU to an undefeated season.

Photo Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images