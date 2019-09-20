NFL Prohibits On-Field Pyrotechnics After Fire at Titans Nissan Stadium

When the Tennessee Titans played the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium last week, there was a delay due to a fire on the field. And because of the incident, the league has made a ruling to ban all on-field pyrotechnics until they find out what happened at the Titans home stadium.

“[The NFL] has placed a league-wide prohibition on all on-field flame effects and pyrotechnic devices at league and club events, including games, while reviewing fire at Nissan Stadium last week,” Kevin Seifert of ESPN said on Twitter.

The fire happened just minutes before kickoff. One of the pyrotechnic machines caught fire. The good news is the grounds crew was able to take care of the fire very quickly and both teams were able to take the field once the fire was put out.

“One of the units the flames erupt from went off, shooting the flames horizontally instead of vertically,” Turron Davenport of ESPN wrote. “Fortunately, no one was standing in the path of the flames when it malfunctioned. The staff at Nissan Stadium rushed to the unit and doused it with fire extinguishers while that corner of the field was evacuated. Nobody was injured.”

The fire did not help the Titans get the win as they fell to the Colts 19-17. And things did not get better for the Titans on Thursday night, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars 20-7. One of the issues with the Titans is the play of quarterback Marcus Mariota. On Thursday night, the Titans starting quarterback completed just 23 of 40 passes for 304 yards, zero touchdowns and he was sacked nine times.

“I’ve got to find that out because I can’t start games like that,” he said via NFL.com. “You know, I didn’t help our team at all in the first half, didn’t give our guys chances to make plays and I felt I need to go out and just muster something together. I’ve got to continue to have that mentality throughout the season and just give our guys opportunities to go make plays.”

The good news for the Titans is there’s still a lot of football to be played and the AFC South division is wide open. But if they suffer another loss next week, it could end up being a long season in Nashville.