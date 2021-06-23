NFL Players React to Raiders' Carl Nassib Coming out as Gay
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this week by becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib shared the news on his Instagram page and also announced he will donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a crisis support service for the LGBTQ+ community.
"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in his announcement video posted on Instagram. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.
"I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I'm not really doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate." Nassib received a ton of support from the NFL community. Here's a look at NFL players sending messages to Nassib.
.@Raiders DE Carl Nassib announced today that he’s gay. He also shared he's donating $100,000 to the @TrevorProject, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQ youth.
The NFL family is proud of you, Carl. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HXbcBuLg2X— NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2021
Here's a look at the video made by Nassib. The Raiders replied to the tweet with three hearts showing how much they love Nassib for having the strength and courage to make the announcement.
Derek Carr
From #Raiders QB Derek Carr, who has reached out to Carl Nassib: “I have often said I love my teammates. I mean it. We always say we are a family in that Raider locker room, and we mean that too. I want to win a championship here with Carl and the rest of our teammates.”— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) June 22, 2021
Nassib's teammate, Derek Carr, had some great things to say about him. Carr mentioned Nassib as part of the "family" and he wants to "win a championship" with him and the rest of the guys.
Saquon Barkley
Much respect brudda ✊🏾 https://t.co/1G2ewVOWje— Saquon Barkley (@saquon) June 21, 2021
The New York Giants running back loved the video. One person replied: "Raiders always the leaders in social awareness and inclusion for all. Art Shell first black head coach, HOF Tom Flores first Hispanic coach, Amy Trask first women football CEO. Now Nassib first active gay players. Equality and inclusion for all."
Julian Edelman
Awesome moment. Spreading the love to the @TrevorProject very classy move. ❤️ https://t.co/pOWGsvRMUW— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) June 21, 2021
The former New England Patriots wide receiver is also supporting Nassib. One fan replied: "Jules, every time I turn-around, you impress us in so many ways; on and off the field! Way to go, to one of the best ever!"
Warren Moon
Really proud of Carl Nassib. The first active football player to ever do so. I played with several guys who never were comfortable enough to go public. They were great teammates, & obviously very talented.— Warren Moon (@WMoon1) June 22, 2021
Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon is happy times are changing. "We live in a different time now where diversity is much more accepted. Cheers Carl, and I hope this lets other athletes know, its OK to say who you are." Moon wrote in a follow-up Tweet.
Bo Jackson
Proud of Carl Nassib on coming out yesterday. The #RaiderNation, the whole country, and I stand with you.— Bo Jackson (@BoJackson) June 22, 2021
Bo Jackson is always going to support his fellow Raiders. One fan replied: "I never thought I could look up to you more, for the last 35 years, and then you go and do this, and upped it higher."
Michael Sam
Carl Nassib thank you for owning your truth and especially your donation to the @TrevorProject. LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals. I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field.— Michael Sam (@MichaelSam52) June 22, 2021
Michael Sam knows exactly what Nassib is going through. Sam was drafted by the St. Louis Rams in 2014. Before that, Sam came out as gay but was never able to play in an NFL game.