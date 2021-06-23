NFL Players React to Raiders' Carl Nassib Coming out as Gay

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib made history this week by becoming the first active NFL player to come out as gay. Nassib shared the news on his Instagram page and also announced he will donate $100,000 to The Trevor Project, a crisis support service for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I'm gay," Nassib said in his announcement video posted on Instagram. "I've been meaning to do this for a while now, but I finally feel comfortable enough to get it off my chest. I really have the best life. I've got the best family, friends and job a guy could ask for.

"I'm a pretty private person, so I hope you guys know I'm not really doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important. I actually hope that one day videos like this and the whole coming out process are just not necessary. But until then, I'm going to do my best and do my part to cultivate a culture that's accepting, that's compassionate." Nassib received a ton of support from the NFL community. Here's a look at NFL players sending messages to Nassib.