NFL Player Ryan Russell and Boyfriend Corey O’Brien: What to Know

This past August, NFL player Ryan Russell wrote a first-person essay for ESPN to announce that he's bisexual, and right after that essay was released, he celebrated his relationship with boyfriend Corey O'Brien as they were seen in London together according to PEOPLE. Russell decided to come out because he hoped it would help him sign with an NFL team.

"My truth is that I'm a talented football player, a damn good writer, a loving son, an overbearing brother, a caring friend, a loyal lover, and a bisexual man," Russell said in the letter.

Russell, who has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys, has not signed with a team yet and hasn't played in a game since 2017. He was drafted by the Cowboys in the fifth round back in 2015, but played in one game during his rookie season.

While Russell is looking to get back to the NFL, his boyfriend seems to be keeping busy with a few projects. O'Brien is a social media influencer and he has over 41,000 followers on Instagram. Back in August, O'Brien sent a message to Russell on his Instagram page as he wrote: "Love is faithful, Love is kind, It doesn't brag or boast. But when I tell the world you're mine, I tend to brag the most."

Along with posting on Instagram, O'Brien is a professional dancer. According to his bio on his website, O'Brien has been dancing almost his entire life and he's trained in contemporary, jazz, jazz funk and acrobatics.

"Corey's talents have landed him performances with artists such as P. Diddy, French Montana, Nas, Ne-Yo and more," his bio states. "He has been a featured performer in Funny Or Die! segments and Snapchat's show Sexiest Dance Moves showing he's a star on any screen. Corey has been published as a model in staples such as Oprah's O Magazine, Dance Spirit Magazine, Seventeen Magazine and more. Furthermore, he recently modeled in an editorial shoot for W Magazine alongside Nicole Kidman, Michael B. Jordan, and Emily Blunt to name a few."

Russell and O'Brien recently launched a YouTube channel and it has over 12,000 subscribers. They have posted seven videos and each video gives viewers a look into their lives.