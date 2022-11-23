NFL on Thanksgiving Day: Time, Channel and How to Watch Bills vs Lions

It's Thanksgiving and the NFL has three games scheduled for the big day. The Buffalo Bills will take on the Detroit Lions in the first Thanksgiving Day game of 2022. The matchup will kick off on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. ET and air on CBS. It will also stream on Paramount+ and NFL+ via mobile.

The Bills (7-3) are coming off a 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns which was played in Detroit due to inclement weather in Buffalo. To clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs this season, the Bills need to win on Thursday since they are a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 spot in the AFC. The Bills may not like they have to go back to Detroit to play their second game in five days, but they are happy to play on Thanksgiving Day.

Game Announcers for @NFLonCBS Week 12, highlighted by a Thanksgiving Day matchup between the Bills and Lions pic.twitter.com/tRxbeaSHG9 — CBS Sports PR (@CBSSportsGang) November 21, 2022

"Happy for all the Bills fans that will be at the game, and ones that won't be at the game that they'll be able to watch us on television and celebrate a holiday together and watch their team perform," head coach Sean McDermott said, per the team's official website. The Bills will be playing in its third Thanksgiving Day game in four years and 11th overall.

The Lions (4-6) are on a roll, winning their last three games after losing their first six of seven. One of the big reasons for the team's success is the play of running back Jamaal Williams who has rushed for 668 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games. Quarterback Jared Goff has been solid, completing 63.9% of his passes while throwing for 2,442 yards, 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions with a 92.8 passer rating.

In the Lions' win against the New York Giants on Sunday, Williams scored three touchdowns and now leads the NFL in rushing touchdowns. "Really, I just feel like I'm doing my job," Williams said after the game, per the Lions' official website. "I just want to come in here and do my job at the highest level possibly and I really just want to keep influencing people with my play. I just want to keep going. I really just want to see my team win."