Buffalo Bills Share Amazing Photos of Home Stadium Covered in Snow

By Brian Jones

The Buffalo Bills have played in snow before. And while it's not scheduled to snow in Buffalo when the team takes the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the NFL decided to relocate the game to Ford Field in Detroit due to a snowstorm hitting the area this week. Things are so bad in Buffalo that the Bills canceled practice on Friday for the safety of the players and staff, according to ESPN. 

"I want to make sure I can look guys in the eye and most of the guys were able to get on, staff included," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of the team's morning Zoom. "But for the most part everyone looked like they were safe and doing well. Sometimes things get a little bit bigger than football and then I think the thing we also have to understand and remember is that there's people out there that are working in this and having to get to hospitals and whatnot. So, there's a lot a lot more going on that's more important than football today." Here's a look at the home of the Bills, Highmark Stadium, getting hit with a heavy amount of snow. 

Nothing But Snow

One person commented: "I'm fascinated by the Bills having some social media worker go to the stadium to take some photos. isn't it incredibly dangerous to travel right now?"

It Doesn't Stop

One fan wrote: "Plan better, wouldn't have that issue if you played in a dome and stopped using the elements to affect incoming teams. Y'all should forfeit due to inability to execute game as planned just like the Bucs should've. You chose the location deal with the consequences. Lol.

Bills Star Von Miller

One Miller fan said: "I'm excited your game got moved to Detroit. I'm going to come watch you play now! I'll be sporting my Von Broncos jersey!"

Closer Look

One fan wrote: "I can't believe they moved the game...WTF...snow is what Buffalo football is all about."

We Want Snow Angels

A Twitter user said: "This is considered very light snow in new england, we've never had to move a game cuz of snow yall bills so scary."

Missing Out

One fan wrote: "Having been one to prepare a stadium with this much snow I would agree it's a great move to play the game elsewhere. Safety is first priority from preventing slips, falls and who knows what. It's a bigger deal than most people realize."

Miserable

And this fan commented: "Driving in the snow sucks. I wouldn't inflict that on people with kids in the car just wanting to have a good time watching their favorite fb players. You know how many accidents happens just in KC when it snows. we want that just so we can be entertained for a few hours on tv?"

