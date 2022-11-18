Buffalo Bills Share Amazing Photos of Home Stadium Covered in Snow

The Buffalo Bills have played in snow before. And while it's not scheduled to snow in Buffalo when the team takes the field on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, the NFL decided to relocate the game to Ford Field in Detroit due to a snowstorm hitting the area this week. Things are so bad in Buffalo that the Bills canceled practice on Friday for the safety of the players and staff, according to ESPN.

"I want to make sure I can look guys in the eye and most of the guys were able to get on, staff included," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said of the team's morning Zoom. "But for the most part everyone looked like they were safe and doing well. Sometimes things get a little bit bigger than football and then I think the thing we also have to understand and remember is that there's people out there that are working in this and having to get to hospitals and whatnot. So, there's a lot a lot more going on that's more important than football today." Here's a look at the home of the Bills, Highmark Stadium, getting hit with a heavy amount of snow.