NFL Moves Pro Bowl to Las Vegas Ahead of 2021 All-Star Game

The NFL Pro Bowl, the annual all-star game, has traditionally taken place in either Hawaii or Orlando, Florida. Now many of the league's best players are heading to the desert. The 2021 Pro Bowl will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The NFL broke the news on Tuesday afternoon with a hype video. Jason Witten, who just signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, narrated the clip and talked about lighting up the popular tourist destination. Quarterback Derek Carr also appeared and asked if Vegas is ready. "The stars of the league align to light up Las Vegas like never before," Witten said in the video.

The biggest NFL stars are coming to Vegas. The 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon is heading to Las Vegas! MORE: https://t.co/8SX9iW33gd pic.twitter.com/vwjwvVYiAD — NFL (@NFL) June 16, 2020

The Pro Bowl was played in Hawaii from 1979 until 2016, with the exception of two all-star games. The location changed when the NFL signed a three-year deal with Orlando to have the game played at Camping World Stadium. The all-star game remained in Florida throughout the deal but will now head west. Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, will be ready for the 2020 season, the PAC-12 Championship and the Pro Bowl.

"We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time" said Peter O'Reilly, EVP of Club Business and League Events, in a statement on Tuesday. "We thank the city of Orlando for its outstanding partnership in helping us to grow and evolve the Pro Bowl over the last four years. To our partners at Florida Citrus Sports, Camping World Stadium, ESPN Wide World of Sports, and Visit Orlando, we appreciate your tremendous efforts over the years and look forward to creating more memorable moments together in the future."

Heading into the annual all-star game, the NFL and Las Vegas will spend the week celebrating football. Several activities will take place, including the Pro Bowl Skills Showdown and the NFL FLAG Championship games. Fan attendance is dependant on the COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines from medical and public health officials. Caesars Entertainment, the NFL's Official Casino Sponsor, will serve as the host of the fan experiences.

"The Raiders welcome the NFL Pro Bowl to Allegiant Stadium and to Las Vegas, the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World," Raiders President Marc Badain said. "Pro Bowl week is a celebration of the best the NFL has to offer and there is no better place than Las Vegas to celebrate and honor the league's biggest stars. The NFL, the LVCVA and the Raiders look forward to a world class event that will set the standard for future NFL events in Las Vegas."