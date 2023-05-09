NFL Makes Big Announcement About 2023 Schedule

The 2023 NFL schedule is coming. The league recently announced that the 2023 NFL schedule will be released on the NFL Network, NFL.com, the NFL app and NFL+ on Thursday, May 11 at 8 p.m. ET. However, select games will be announced before the official release date. The International games, the Black Friday Game and other select individual games will be announced on NFL Network/ESPN, Amazon, and Fox & Friends/CBS Mornings, respectively, on May 10. Select individual games will be announced on the Today Show and Good Morning America on May 11.

This comes after Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets and Lamar Jackson signed a big contract extension with the Baltimore Ravens. It's likely the Jets and Ravens will play in a few nationally televised games. But if one thing is certain about the 2023 schedule, the Kansas City Chiefs will open the season at home since they are the reigning Super Bowl Champions. It's been the tradition for the NFL to have the Super Bowl champion open the year with a Thursday night game, it's not clear which team the Chiefs will play, but one of their home opponents is the Philadelphia Eagles, the team the Chiefs beat in the Super Bowl. The NFL could also go with a Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills matchup since both teams have had their share of battles in the playoffs.

Yes, this is the announcement to the announcement.



2023 NFL Schedule Release -- Thursday May 11, 8pm ET on @NFLNetwork! pic.twitter.com/UutPiu0kfy — NFL (@NFL) May 8, 2023

One new addition to the 2023 NFL season is there will be a game played on Black Friday. Prime Video has the Thursday Night Football package but is not allowed to air games on Thanksgiving Day since that goes to Fox, CBS and NBC. To make up for that, the streaming service will air a game on Black Friday (Nov. 24) at 3 p.m. ET. This will be the 12th time the league has played a game on a Friday since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970.

2023 also marks the first year of the new NFL TV contract, which means Monday Night Football will look a little different this year. There will be three Monday doubleheaders this season, and the NFL is allowed Monday night games to be flexed starting in Week 12. Monday Night Football games air on ESPN and ABC.