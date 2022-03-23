NFL Legend Mike Singletary Weighs in on Cleveland Browns Trading for Deshaun Watson (Exclusive)

It’s been a wild NFL offseason due to a number of trades and signings the league has seen this month. One of the biggest trades in NFL history happened recently when the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson from the Houston Texans. PopCulture.com recently spoke to NFL Hall of Fame Mike Singletary who shared his thoughts on Watson being traded to the Browns and the NFL offseason overall.

“Well, there’s definitely been some tough ones, some shocking ones, and I’m going to be interested to really see how they all pan out,” Singletary exclusively told PopCulture. “I think the biggest one was the Browns being able to bring the quarterback in. I like the quarterback they have, but I’m excited about the one they’re getting. I think it is going to be a move that can put them in a very competitive situation, a position for an elite team. I think they’ve got a lot of the right pieces, so it’s going to be interesting.”

The Watson trade was met with some controversy due to the 22 civil lawsuits he is facing for sexual assault and sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson was cleared of criminal charges, which led to the Browns and other teams going after him. The Browns traded away their first-round draft picks for this year, next year, and 2024 along with three other draft picks. They also signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract that is fully guaranteed.

Singletary played during a time when $230 million contracts were not in the realm of the NFL. According to the Chicago Tribune, Singletary played for a base salary of $250,000 in 1987. He spent his entire career with the Bears and is considered one of the best defensive players of all time. Singletary was named Defensive Player of the Year twice, was named to the All-Pro First team seven times, and was selected to the Pro Bowl 10 times in his 12-year career.

Once Singletary was done playing football, he began his coaching career. Singletary served as a linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens from 2003 to 2004. He then joined the San Francisco coaching staff in 2005 and became the head coach in 2009. Singletary also spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Los Angeles Rams. But does he want to coach in the NFL again? “You know what? It just depends,” Singletary said. “It really depends on the opportunity, and it really just comes down to the right opportunity.”

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.