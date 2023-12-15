NFL to Host Regular Season Game in Brazil in 2024

The NFL is expanding its International Series to South America. This week, the league announced it will play a regular season game in Brazil in 2024, the first ever in South America. The game will take place in the city of São Paulo at the Corinthians Arena, home to the Brazilian soccer team SC Corinthians.

"Bringing the NFL to new continents, countries and cities around the world is a critical element of our plan to continue to grow the game globally," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "Brazil has established itself as a key market for the NFL, and we are excited to be playing in Brazil and São Paulo for the first time in 2024. We look forward to working with the city of São Paulo, SP Turis and Corinthians Arena to deliver a world-class game day experience for this passionate and growing fan base."

The game in Brazil will be one of five regular season games to be played internationally next year. Three games will be played in London and one in Germany along with the Brazil matchup. The NFL said there are 38 million fans that reside in Brazil, making it the second-largest international fan base after Mexico.

"The National Football League's decision to bring a regular season game to São Paulo is significant and exciting for the city, consolidating São Paulo and Brazil at the center of the global sporting stage," São Paulo mayor Ricardo Nunes said. "Through our hard work, we will now be able to welcome the NFL to our city, hosting this historic game that will have a positive impact on tourism, employment and the city's economy."

"São Paulo positions itself as one of the major centers for some of the biggest events in the world," Gustavo Pires, president of São Paulo Turismo, added. "The NFL's decision to play in Brazil is a statement of confidence that will contribute to further strengthening São Paulo's image as a location for major global events and we look forward to hosting a successful NFL International Game in 2024."

The NFL will announce the teams playing in the international games in early 2024. Further details bout the games, including dates matchups and kickoff times, will be confirmed later in 2024 when the regular season schedule is announced.