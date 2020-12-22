NFL Fans Weigh in on Washington Football Team Looking at 2 Name Options

The Washington Football Team could have a new name once the 2020 season comes to an end. According to TMZ, Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is considering two team names after dropping the name "Redskins" this past summer. Snyder likes "Washington Football Team" and could keep the name as is. The other name the team could use is "Washington Football Club."

Over the years, Washington has received its share of criticism for the name "Redskins" as it was deemed racist by Native Americans. The team started using the name in 1937 and won multiple Super Bowl titles during its run. One thing TMZ did note is Snyder is not set on the two names but is interested in using one of the two.

Another thing to watch is how the team is playing under the name "Washington Football Team." Currently, Washington is 6-8 on the year, which is good enough to put them in first place in the NFC East. If Washington is able to clinch the NFC North and make a deep playoff run, it's likely the name stays. Here's a look at what NFL fans think of the two names.