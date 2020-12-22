NFL Fans Weigh in on Washington Football Team Looking at 2 Name Options
The Washington Football Team could have a new name once the 2020 season comes to an end. According to TMZ, Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder is considering two team names after dropping the name "Redskins" this past summer. Snyder likes "Washington Football Team" and could keep the name as is. The other name the team could use is "Washington Football Club."
Over the years, Washington has received its share of criticism for the name "Redskins" as it was deemed racist by Native Americans. The team started using the name in 1937 and won multiple Super Bowl titles during its run. One thing TMZ did note is Snyder is not set on the two names but is interested in using one of the two.
Another thing to watch is how the team is playing under the name "Washington Football Team." Currently, Washington is 6-8 on the year, which is good enough to put them in first place in the NFC East. If Washington is able to clinch the NFC North and make a deep playoff run, it's likely the name stays. Here's a look at what NFL fans think of the two names.
prevnext
Not a fan of either name. It looks so dumb having Panthers vs Football Team. We aren’t a soccer club. Yes, I have a WFT hat, but I’m still hoping for an actual nickname.— HTT?Buckeyes (@rudybux) December 22, 2020
prevnext
The name use to matter to me but I just wanna win some damn football games.— ACL6131 (@ACL6131) December 22, 2020
I love Washington FC or FC Washington or @whoisjwright . Closest thing we can relate to Redskins.— Eric C. (@EricCisneros210) December 22, 2020
prevnext
Give me a break— Fight For DC (@NewEraCulture) December 22, 2020
Maybe he should sell the team and let someone else decide— Chris (@C21Waggles) December 22, 2020
prevnext
He is Daniel Snyder. Which ever he chooses . . . will be wrong. 🙄— Anthony Brown (@SkinsHogHeaven) December 22, 2020
#WFC....i like that better that WFT...even if its not the Red wolves 😉— Mike Romeo (@RomeoVsTheWorld) December 22, 2020
prevnext
Ah geez— Temple Snead (@Snead1981) December 22, 2020
It’s not a club though.— Jinborov Karnovski (@TheKarnov) December 22, 2020
prevnext
No.— Jack Grigg 🐺 (@JackHGrigg) December 22, 2020
December 22, 2020
prev
WFC all day long!— Chris Hicks 🇺🇲 (@RealChrisHicks) December 22, 2020