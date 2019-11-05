NFL Fans Take Aim at Tom Brady, New England Patriots After Suffering First Loss of Season

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are no longer perfect this season as they suffered their first loss of the year on Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens. After the loss, Brady went to Instagram to post “You love or you learn,” photo, meaning he and the rest of the team will learn from the loss. On Monday, Brady was on Westwood One Radio and he talked about how the team will move on from the 37-20 loss to the Ravens.

“We all hate losing. That’s sports. There is nothing we can do about it at this point, too,” Brady said. “The emotion of the game, it stings right after and then you move on from it. I have just been watching a bunch of things today trying to figure out what I need to do better. We are going to take that and try and move that forward as we move on to our bye week and then the following week against the Eagles.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Patriots may not like losing, but NFL fans love it when the Pats go down. Scroll down to see fans reacting to the Patriots’ first loss of the season.

A Real Team

This meme has been going around a lot because the Patriots are criticized for not playing a “real team.” In the Patriots defense, it’s not their fault the rest of AFC East is not on the same level as they are and that’s a big reason why they have a 8-1 record heading into the bye. But their schedule does get more challenging over the next few weeks as they face the Eagles, Cowboys, Texans and Chiefs in the next five weeks.

Ravens Are Hot

It’s clear NFL fans wanted the Ravens to win the game. There is no denying what the Patriots have done over the last 18 years and they might be the best dynasty in NFL history. But fans are tired of the Pats winning all the time and they loved seeing the Ravens dominate.

First Punch

The Patriots have been bullying every team they faced this year. That wasn’t the case on Sunday night as the Ravens’ run game frustrated the Patriots defense, and it started with the Lamar Jackson touchdown run in the first quarter.

Lamar Jackson for MVP?

And then there is one: The #49ers are the NFL’s lone unbeaten team, as the #Ravens take down the #Patriots in a blowout. As you could hear chants of “MVP! MVP!” for Lamar Jackson… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 4, 2019

While the game was being played, Ravens fans were chanting MVP for Jackson. He is having a strong year as he has led the Ravens to a 6-2 record. But he has also completed 64 percent of his passes while throwing 12 touchdowns passes and five interceptions while rushing for 637 yards and five scores. If he keeps it up, he will be in the MVP conversation by the end of the year.

Brady Frustrated

During the game, Brady was frustrated with the way he was playing against the Ravens defense. When it all said and done, Brady completed 30 of his 46 attempts for 285 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Not Brady-like numbers and he will make sure that won’t happen again anytime soon.

Great Pats Defense?

The #Ravens have scored 37 points, 30 of which were against the ‘greatest defense of all time’.



Where are you chirpy-ass #Patriots fans now? — DB Enthusiast 🇮🇪 (@LateRoundCorner) November 4, 2019

This fan is wondering what happened to the great Patriots defense everyone was talking about? They had a tough time stopping the run game, but at times they played a little too conservative. Odds are if the two teams face each other, the Patriots will go after Jackson early and often.

Calendar Year

Bill Belichick on first loss of the season:



“We haven’t been in this situation in quite a while. It’s been almost a calendar year…we’ll move on”#Patriots — OMF (@OMFonWEEI) November 4, 2019

When it comes down to it, the Patriots are in a good spot despite the loss. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick even said the loss is something that they are not used to because they have won a lot of games in the past year. It’s likely they will bounce back and make a run at the Super Bowl.

Patriots Fan Crying

#Patriots fans are all in 🤣🤣🤣 can’t blame them they ain’t used to losing 🤷🏾‍♂️👌🏾👌🏾🤣 pic.twitter.com/pBxeCRbDrl — Emmanuel Chokuba (@MannyChokuba) November 4, 2019

This Patriots fan is so upset with the loss, he starts crying. It’s okay, the team is still going to win the AFC East and they will likely make another run at the Super Bowl. There’s is no reason to be upset because the Patriots lost to a good Ravens team.