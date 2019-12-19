NFL Fans Go After Antonio Brown for Beating His Child With Belt Tweet

Antonio Brown is back at it again in terms of his social media posts. This week, Brown decided to Tweet about the type of belt he would use to beat his child if he did such a thing. And just like anything else Brown has tweeted lately, Twitter users went after him.

With Brown not on an NFL roster, he has the time to rile people up on social media. With only two weeks remaining in the 2019 season, Brown won’t be joining a team anytime soon. He only played one game in 2019 when he was a member of the New England Patriots and he caught four passes for 56 yards and one touchdown.

Brown has a number of issues he has to deal with before he can think about football, but it’s likely he will sign with a team next year. He still has a lot of talent and he could bolster a team’s passing game in a hurry.

Here’s a look at NFL fans going after Brown for his recent tweet.

Career Over?

I’m convinced your career is over — 𝘚𝘍 ³🎄 (@SimmonsForThree) December 18, 2019

One fan is convinced Brown won’t be on an NFL field again based on this tweet and what he has posted in the past few months. This doesn’t help his status in the NFL, but because he’s still one of the best in the league, there will be teams calling him next season. One of those teams could be the Patriots based on the way they have looked recently.

Add to the list

Add possible child abuse to the list of things the NFL is investigating you for — MINKAH MAGIC (@OkcGhost) December 18, 2019

With this tweet, another now believes the NFL will investigate Brown for child abuse. This is not a good look for Brown, but the league will need more evidence to look at Brown for possible abuse. But with Brown, anything is possible.

New Play for Brown

Does Brown have a new play? The former Patriots and Steelers receiver has been called a “clown” ever since he was released by the Oakland Raiders before the season began. Brown may not like this tweet, but knowing his skill set, he could do some damage with this play.

Throwback Tweet

With Brown sounding off on Twitter, another wanted to remind him of what he tweeted in April. At that time, Brown was a member of the Raiders and things were looking good for him, but once the summer hit, everything went downhill for him and he has ignored his own advice.

Take the Phone

Someone take this mans phone lol matter of fact go back in time and take it before the season started….save him a ton of trouble 😂 — ml (@SHacKALatKA) December 19, 2019

This might be the advice Brown needs to take very soon. If he does want to get back in the NFL, he may want to take a break from social media and stay out of the spotlight for a while. If he does that and focuses on his legal issues, he will have no problem signing with a team.

Impressed

I don’t know how you make every one of your tweets worse than the last but I’m impressed — Jae 😔12-16😔 Sims (@rip21szn) December 18, 2019

Another is actually impressed with the tweet because he didn’t think Brown could have come up with a more controversial tweet than the ones that have received attention. Again, that’s what happens when you have a lot of time on your hands.

Antonio Brown’s Translator

Translation: If I beat my kid I’m going to beat him with some expensive belts, I used to get beat with cheap ones. My parents were so cheap. — AB Translator Messenger Man (@MessengerMan2) December 19, 2019

There is a Twitter account that translates Brown’s Tweets. Because Brown doesn’t use the best English when he’s Tweeting, the translator account is there to save the day. Most fans understood what Brown was saying, but it’s still entertaining to see it be translated.