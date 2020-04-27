NFL Draft: 'All American' Fans Have Loads of Spencer James Jokes

The NFL Draft has come and gone, and one of the things that stood out is ESPN's coverage of the draftees. Social media got on ESPN for sharing personal issues of players' families instead of celebrating the fact they were selected by an NFL team. The analysts started discussing the "family tragedies," and it led to fans and media members wondering why ESPN decided to go that route.

One example is Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was drafted No. 33 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to respond to fans who were mad at ESPN for revealing his mom's drug addiction on a graphic. On Twitter, Higgins wrote: "I'm proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister! I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter." Despite Higgins defending ESPN, the company apologized for revealing it on a graphic.

"It was a mistake and we apologize for it," ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman told the Washington Post. "We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context."

This also led to fans of the TV series All American going to social media and asking when Spencer James will be drafted. James, who is played by Daniel Ezra, is a high school football star who is dealing with his share of issues in Beverly Hills and Crenshaw. All American fans wonder what ESPN would have to say about him.