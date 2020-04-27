NFL Draft: 'All American' Fans Have Loads of Spencer James Jokes
The NFL Draft has come and gone, and one of the things that stood out is ESPN's coverage of the draftees. Social media got on ESPN for sharing personal issues of players' families instead of celebrating the fact they were selected by an NFL team. The analysts started discussing the "family tragedies," and it led to fans and media members wondering why ESPN decided to go that route.
One example is Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins, who was drafted No. 33 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He had to respond to fans who were mad at ESPN for revealing his mom's drug addiction on a graphic. On Twitter, Higgins wrote: "I'm proud of my mom for turning her life around for me and my sister! I have no problem with them showing the world that my mom is a true fighter." Despite Higgins defending ESPN, the company apologized for revealing it on a graphic.
"It was a mistake and we apologize for it," ESPN vice president of production Seth Markman told the Washington Post. "We want our draft coverage to personalize players and, where appropriate, acknowledge the obstacles they’ve had to overcome on their journey to the NFL. This graphic lacked proper context."
This also led to fans of the TV series All American going to social media and asking when Spencer James will be drafted. James, who is played by Daniel Ezra, is a high school football star who is dealing with his share of issues in Beverly Hills and Crenshaw. All American fans wonder what ESPN would have to say about him.
imagine ESPN giving the rundown on this dude's life tragedies in the Draft. it'll take 20 mins lol https://t.co/7Nxx4U635q— wholesome black man (@callmehuie) April 24, 2020
NFL Draft be like:
➖Spencer James ➖— 🏰 (@DrakoTakeover) April 25, 2020
📍Hometown: Crenshaw, California
📍Father, Corey, coached football at Nevada
📍Failed 3 drug tests, been arrested twice, best friend died to gun violence, mother was a crackhead pic.twitter.com/oNwyyXf2Fg
With the first pick in the NFL draft the Cincinnati Bengals select Spencer James from Beverly Hills High School— jonny weaver (@jonnyweaver_) April 24, 2020
So what team is gonna draft Spencer James?? #nfldraft— Sofia Pflaumer (@sofia_pflaumer) April 24, 2020
why hasn’t spencer james been drafted yet #NFLDraft— renzo 𓅓. (@renxo301) April 24, 2020
I hope Spencer James gets drafted in the NFL draft today— MarkBoomin🎒 (@markv_20) April 23, 2020
Spencer James seeing black trauma headlines running the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/BVNOzb50yl— Spencer Paysinger (@PYSNGR) April 25, 2020
The NFL Draft would have a FIELD DAY with Spencer James.— Luther Vandals (@JoeRobTHAGOD_) April 24, 2020
So y’all really not gonna draft my mans Spencer James 😩 @NFL— Honcho (@Ak3hai) April 25, 2020
For a split second, I was looking for Spencer James in this lil NFL draft 😩😂😭— beemildred. (@beemildred) April 24, 2020
With the 94th pick in the 2020 #NFLDraft , the #Packers select WR/CB Spencer James pic.twitter.com/YL33cymIJ9— Austin Oettinger (@AustinOettinger) April 25, 2020
#nfldraft waiting for spencer james from crenshaw to be called 😖— jacqueline (@jxckiexo) April 24, 2020
NFL draft is live. Where y’all think Spencer James going to? 👀— Brad Sturgis (@Bradstur) April 24, 2020
I’m sure there would have been somebody from IG interviewing fans who woulda been at the nfl draft in Vegas talking bout *So what do you think about Spencer James from UCLA?* and fans would have gone into detail about how he can contribute to their squad— Luka Johnčić (@2_Jaaaayz) April 25, 2020
I know Spencer James mad he didn’t get drafted 🤦🏿♀️ #AllAmerican #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/68Ng8BaZSI— Athiep Lual (@athiep03) April 25, 2020
With the 1st pick in the 2021 NFL draft, The Redskins select Spencer James, WR, South Crenshaw High pic.twitter.com/AC5fB1tNBj— 🏈🏹Playoff Chase🏹🏈 (@SadWashFan) April 25, 2020
NFL: With the 213th pick in the 2020 draft the New England Patriots select Spencer James.
Spencer: MAN YOU NOT GON DRAFT COOP? WHAT ABOUT MY MA AND LIL BRO? WHAT DO THEY GET? IM DONE. YALL MESSED UP. https://t.co/iK2liXNxPB— Zac (@ZacClary11) April 25, 2020
Spencer James right now #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/bnEYq96rns— Rilwan (@realoneeee) April 24, 2020
Are they drafting Spencer James or nah? #NFLDraft #NFLDraft2020 pic.twitter.com/W4WFaePjIY— JS (@jsexplosion) April 24, 2020
4th round of the NFL draft and Spencer James still in Crenshaw awaiting that call— Hector🐐 (@HR2K__) April 25, 2020
Aaron Rodgers = Spencer James & Jordan Love = Darnell Hayes #AllAmerican #NFLDraft— Jhave'l (@_imGQ) April 24, 2020