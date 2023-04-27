NFL Draft 2023: Everything to Know

The 2023 NFL season starts this weekend. There won't be any games played since it's April, but fans are gearing up for the new season because the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. This is an opportunity for teams to improve their rosters by getting some of the best players in college football from last year. And like any other year, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks as it's the best way for a team to get better quickly.

"I have no feel on these quarterbacks where they end up going, which is going to make for a fun Thursday night," NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told reporters during a conference call last week. "You know, we have five intriguing quarterbacks to kind of sort through, and there's all sorts of information out there. It's tough to try and decipher all that, but it's going to make for a fun night not knowing what's going to ultimately happen with these quarterbacks. Here's a look at everything fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.