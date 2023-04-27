NFL Draft 2023: Everything to Know
The 2023 NFL season starts this weekend. There won't be any games played since it's April, but fans are gearing up for the new season because the 2023 NFL Draft begins on Thursday. This is an opportunity for teams to improve their rosters by getting some of the best players in college football from last year. And like any other year, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks as it's the best way for a team to get better quickly.
"I have no feel on these quarterbacks where they end up going, which is going to make for a fun Thursday night," NFL Draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah told reporters during a conference call last week. "You know, we have five intriguing quarterbacks to kind of sort through, and there's all sorts of information out there. It's tough to try and decipher all that, but it's going to make for a fun night not knowing what's going to ultimately happen with these quarterbacks. Here's a look at everything fans need to know about the 2023 NFL Draft.
How to Watch, Time and Channel
Here's how fans can watch the NFL:
Thursday, April 27 (8-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Round 1 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Friday, April 28 (7-11:30 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Saturday, April 29 (12-7 p.m. ET): NFL Draft, Rounds 4-7 – ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio
Where is This Year's Draft Located?
In 2019, it was announced that Kansas City, the home of the Kansas City Chiefs will host the 2023 NFL Draft. It's fitting considering the Chiefs won the Super Bowl back in February.
Who has the Most Picks?
The Houston Texans and the Last Vegas Raiders have 12 picks in the draft. Both teams have picks in the top 10 of the first round as Houston is picking No. 2 overall while the Raiders are sitting at No. 7.
Who Will be the No. 1 Pick?
Most experts are picking Alabama quarterback Bryce Young to get his name called first. He's the top quarterback prospect, and the team picking No. 1, the Carolina Panthers, traded up to the spot, meaning they are looking for a player like Young to help them turn things around.
First Round Draft Order (1-10)
1) Carolina Panthers (from Chicago)
2) Houston Texans
3) Arizona Cardinals
4) Indianapolis Colts
5) Seattle Seahawks (from Denver)
6) Detroit Lions (from L.A. Rams)
7) Las Vegas Raiders
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans)
First Round Draft Order (11-20)
11) Tennessee Titans
12) Houston Texans (from Cleveland)
13) Green Bay Packers (from N.Y. Jets)
14) New England Patriots
15) New York Jets (from Green Bay)
16) Washington Commanders
17) Pittsburgh Steelers
18) Detroit Lions
19) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20) Seattle Seahawks
First Round Draft Order (21-31)
21) Los Angeles Chargers
22) Baltimore Ravens
23) Minnesota Vikings
24) Jacksonville Jaguars
25) New York Giants
26) Dallas Cowboys
27) Buffalo Bills
28) Cincinnati Bengals
29) New Orleans Saints (from San Francisco through Miami and Denver)
30) Philadelphia Eagles
31) Kansas City Chiefs