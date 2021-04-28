NFL Draft 2021: Top Prospect Tests Positive for COVID-19, Won't Attend Draft

✖

One of the top prospects in this year's NFL Draft will learn his fate in the league amid quarantining practices. On Wednesday, it was announced Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the NFL Draft event in Cleveland tomorrow. Farley's agent Drew Rosenhaus shared the news first, followed by the 22-year-old taking social media with his own message.

“Fortunately, he is completely asymptomatic and feels totally normal,” Rosenhaus said. “He will be watching the draft at home in North Carolina while in quarantine.” The offseason hasn't been too kind to Farley after opting out of the 2020 college football season. He had surgery in March for a back injury, but the good news is he will be ready to start the 2021 NFL season in September.

In the post shared by Farley, he shared the "unfortunate news," but noted how "the purpose of this video is to let [his] friends and family know" how he's doing. "I'm still in good spirits. I'm not going to let nothing or nobody ruin this week for me. This is a dream come true," he said. Despite not playing a game since the 2019 season, Farley is considered a lock when it comes to being drafted in the first round, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.

"Yes, there are concerns about his health as well, but he has the ability to be the best corner in this draft and provide top-10 value somewhere well beyond that," La Canfora wrote. "Eventually, that will be too much for some GM Thursday night to resist." Farley became a top-tier cornerback in 2019, posting 20 tackles, four interceptions, 12 passes defended and one defensive touchdown. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson has Farley going to the Chicago Bears at No. 20 overall.

"Farley was our CB1 until he underwent his second back procedure early this spring," Wilson wrote. "He's a special talent, and if he stays healthy, he'll be a steal here at No. 20." The 2021 NFL Draft will start on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET with the first round. Farley isn't the only top prospect that won't be in Cleveland, as Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence opted out of the event to be with his family and friends. He's expected to be drafted No. 1 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.