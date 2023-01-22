NFL Divisional Round: Time, Channel and How to Watch Cowboys vs 49ers Playoff Game

The final NFL divisional round playoff game brings back a 1990s rivalry. The Dallas Cowboys will take on the San Francisco 49ers, and the two will battle for a right to play in the NFC Championship game. Kickoff time is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the game can be seen on Fox, FoxSports.com, Fox Sports App and NFL+ for mobile users.

Both teams faced each other in the playoffs last year, and the 49ers escaped with a 23-17 victory. But NFL fans loved watching the Cowboys and 49ers go at it in the postseason in the 1990s as the winner would go on to become champions of the league. In 1992 and 1993, the two franchises met in the NFC Championship and the Cowboys won both games. They met again in the conference title game in 1994 and the 49ers came out on top. The Cowboys won the Super Bowl in 1992 and 1993 while the 49ers won the title in 1994.

The Cowboys finished the 2022 regular season with a 12-5 record and defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the playoffs last week. Quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 305 yards and four touchdowns in the win, and will need the same type of performance to take down a red-hot 49ers team. Prescott loves the Cowboys are facing the 49ers since they lost to them in the playoffs last year.

"Most definitely I [wanted the rematch]," Prescott said, per the Cowboys' official website. "I think this whole team did. Obviously, using that loss last year as a motivation and just kind of the focal point of the resiliency that we carried into the offseason, [that we] carried into this year. Yeah, we get a chance to go back and at their place, do something that we want to do."

The 49ers are arguably the hottest team in the NFL as they have not lost a game since Oct. 23 when they fell to the Kansas City Chiefs. What's impressive about the 49ers is they are winning with third-string QB Brock Purdy. The last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft is playing a top-10 pick, throwing for 332 yards and three touchdowns in the playoff win against the Seattle Seahawks last week.