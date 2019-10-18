NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell Comments on Antonio Brown’s Current Status in the League

Antonio Brown is looking to get legal issues behind him so he can sign with an NFL team as soon as possible. But even if that happens, it’s not certain that the All-Pro wide receiver will be able to get back in the league, at least this year. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell spoke to the media earlier this week and said the NFL has not made a decision on Brown yet.

“We’re still working at that,” Goodell said from the league’s fall meetings in Fort Lauderdale, Florida via Yahoo Sports. “I will probably be getting an update when I get back to New York, but our folks have been working diligently on that, going through materials. There’s a lot of material to go through. When we reach a conclusion, we’ll obviously let you know.”

Brown was cut from the New England Patriots last month after sexual assault and sexual misconduct allegations were hit against him. His former trainer, Britney Taylor, filed the first sexual lawsuit, while an unnamed woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct when she was painting at his home in 2017.

If the NFL lets Brown play this year though, which team would want to sign him based on the year he has had? According to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus Brown has a few teams that are interested in him.

“I believe that Antonio wants to continue his career in the NFL,” Rosenhaus said on the 99 Problems Podcast. “I have had discussions with a few teams that are very interested in him and want to know about his future and what’s going on with the NFL,” Rosenhaus said. “Hopefully, when that is all resolved, Antonio will be able to continue his Hall of Fame career.”

Along with dealing with lawsuits, Brown also filed grievances against the Patriots and the Oakland Raiders for $40 million. Before Brown signed with the Patriots after the first week of the season, he was a member of the Oakland Raiders, but he was cut from the team before he played in one game due to his antics against the players and general manager Mike Mayock. He will likely hear back from the NFL about his grievances in the spring.

Brown was a member of the Steelers from 2010-2018. During his time with the Steelers, Brown was named to the Pro Bowl seven times and was named to the All-Pro First Team four times.